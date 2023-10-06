A Warrnambool and District cricket contender has been forced to adjust its plans last minute after the departure of its overseas import on the eve of the competition's start.
Allansford-Panmure coach Kyall Timms confirmed English batting recruit Callum Bennett would head home on Saturday for family reasons, the same day the Gators get their campaign under way against North Warrnambool Eels.
The talented batter will not be returning this season.
"He's had a bit of a family situation that's a bit unforeseen and unfortunately he's had to return home, so he heads on Saturday," Timms told The Standard.
"We're obviously disappointed but family's always number one and whether that's here or over there, that's the most important thing.
"We're disappointed more for him. He's going to miss out on the experience of playing internationally in Australia and having a summer of being involved in our club and how we go about things."
Timms said the club was in contact with two potential overseas replacements for Bennett and were "pretty confident" they would sign one.
Even without Bennett, the Gators are expected to field a strong outfit this season after some heavy recruiting in the off-season.
The club added emerging teenage wicketkeeper-batter Matt Gome (Brierly-Christ Church), alongside star batter Shashan Silva and high-quality spinner Shiwantha Kumara (both Russells Creek).
Young paceman Ethan Boyd (Fitzroy-Doncaster) and tweaker Patty Hewson (Ivanhoe) however have departed to test themselves at a higher level in Melbourne.
Timms believes the club is well-placed for the season ahead whether or not Bennett is replaced.
"We're really lucky we've got a lot of depth in the club," he said.
"Although we're sad to lose Callum before the season started, we're very comfortable and excited with the depth we've got and if we can secure another import for the year that would be a bonus, it'll add that little bit of extra depth into the club.
"But if we can't then we're more than happy with who we've got. We still think we're going to be very competitive with the list we've got."
