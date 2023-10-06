WARRNAMBOOL hobby trainer Ken Elford is praying for rain before his handy sprinter Ashford Street runs in the $300,000 Group 2 Gilgai Stakes at Flemington on Saturday.
Ashford Street tackles strong opposition down the famous straight but Elford believes his consistent galloper will put in a forward showing in the 1200-metre contest after four honest runs in this campaign.
"I've been really happy how Ashford Street has been running on unsuitable tracks," Elford told The Standard.
"Ashford Street is better when there's a bit of give in the track. He's probably two lengths off them on the better ground but the bit of give will really assist him.
"I've been really happy with him since his last run when he ran fourth. I thought he's been a shade unlucky in a couple of his runs this time in. He's just about at his peak fitness. I would just love a few showers of rain on Saturday. I reckon that would really help our chances."
Elford has called on the services of comeback jockey Teo Nugent to ride the six-year-old.
"It's great to have Teo back on board after his serious injury," he said. "Teo has a great understanding of Ashford Street. They really get on well. He can be a funny type of horse to ride that's why it's great to have Teo on him."
Bookmakers rate Ashford Street as a $26 chance in the early betting markets for the Gilgai.
Fellow Warrnambool trainers Matthew Williams, Simon Ryan and Lindsey Smith have runners on the big ten race Flemington program.
