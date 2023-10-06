A few alcoholic beverages led a Boorcan man to steal a tractor worth $150,000 from a farm near Terang.
Joshua Barry, 29, made the "impulsive decision" to steal the green 2021 model John Deere brand tractor on May 27, his lawyer told Warrnambool Magistrates Court on October 6.
Barry pleaded guilty to the theft and was ordered to do 240 hours of unpaid community work.
His lawyer said Barry was not the ring leader or mastermind behind the theft but admitted he was involved.
"He found himself at a residence having a few drinks and he made the impulsive decision to go and steal a tractor," the lawyer said.
The tractor was found abandoned in roadside trees at Cundare, about 25 kilometres north of Colac, three days later.
It was fitted with a tracking device.
The lawyer said Barry was remorseful for his offending and had mostly stayed at home due to the shame and disappointment from his friends, family and small community
He said the offending was "not a white collar crime historically dealt with more harshly by the courts", and was not committed to fuel gambling or other addictions.
The court heard the tractor was returned to the owner.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said Barry had "managed to really jump into the criminal law at the deep end".
"The theft of something valued at over $150,000 plainly is something of great significance and seriousness," he said.
"Had you got away with that theft, somebody somewhere would be left holding the can.
"Whether it be the hapless farmer, the insurance company and therefore all the people who have to pay insurance premiums.. there are victims in these circumstances and that is something you simply can't walk away from."
Mr Lethbridge said he initially considered jailing Barry for six months.
But he said the lawyer had rightly emphasised the court's reluctance to send first time offenders to jail, even for a serious crime.
Barry was convicted and placed on an 18-month community correction order, which involves the unpaid community work.
Camperdown police Senior Sergeant Bill Caldow told The Standard in June the tractor had been driven to Boorcan, along the Old Geelong Road and then the Camperdown-Foxhow Road before the GPS tracker stopped functioning.
"The tracker went off line in the Leslie Manor area about 1am Sunday," he said.
Senior Sergeant Caldow said it appeared the tractor had received minimal damage and was reunited with the owner.
"Camperdown, Terang, Mortlake and Skipton uniform members and Colac and Warrnambool crime investigation unit detectives were involved in the operation to locate the tractor and charge those responsible," he said.
A Warrion man aged in his 40s and his 17-year-old son were also charged over the incident.
Barry's lawyer said it was unclear if those men had been dealt with by the courts.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.