Footy fans are gearing up for the return of AFLW to Warrnambool on Sunday.
The Essendon Bombers take on the Geelong Cats at Warrnambool's Reid Oval.
"We are so excited to be hosting another AFLW game in Warrnambool. Last year was such a huge success and we are looking forward to another big crowd this weekend," Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott said.
"The ground is looking immaculate, so a very big congratulations to our staff who have worked to meet the high standards of the AFLW.
"Events like AFLW games really are the fruits of our labours following the Reid Oval Redevelopment.
"To be able to bring elite level competitions to Warrnambool not only attracts visitors, but it provides high-quality entertainment for locals.
"Last year our guests of honour were local female footballers and they absolutely loved seeing the AFLW players in action and getting to meet them afterwards, and we will be doing the same this year.
"The pathway in elite female sport isn't always clear, but this is something we can do to show just what can be achieved."
Gates open at 11am, with the first bounce at 1.05pm.
There's plenty to do ahead of the game.
There's a kids zone with footy colours face painting, giant games, handball target and you can design your own footy jumper.
Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com.
They are $10 for adults, with under 18s free (but they still need to register for their free ticket).
