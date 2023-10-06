Russells Creek bowling all-rounder Blake Evans is welcoming increased responsibility this season after a mass exodus at Jetty Flat.
The 24-year-old, who will play his 200th game for the club in Saturday's Warrnambool and District division one season opener against Wesley Yambuk Titans, is one of the more experienced players left at the powerhouse outfit following the departures of champions Jimmy Elford, Shiv Kumara, Shashan Silva, Joe Kenna and Matthew Petherick during the off-season.
Evans has been promoted to joint vice-captain alongside reliable paceman Craig Britten, with star wicket-keeper batter and coach Cam Williams taking the captaincy reigns from Petherick.
The four-time premiership player said holding a leadership post was something he'd always aspired to.
"It's going to be very exciting getting to learn under Cam," Evans said.
"Getting to learn all the ins and outs will be pretty exciting."
The Creekers fell short in last year's decider against Nestles after winning four of the previous five division one premierships.
The side has done its best to fill the void of its departing players, with some key additions in classy batters Hamish Huffadine and James Anderson, as well as former Premier cricket batter James Rhodes who has committed to at least half the season.
Evans knows the challenge that lies in front of his new-look side if it wants to remain at the top-end of the competition.
"It's going to be interesting," he said.
"A lot of new faces coming in to the side. New challenges and hopefully we can gel pretty quick and get on a winning roll at the start and see what happens."
The joint vice-captain is looking forward to added responsibility with both bat and ball, hoping to open the bowling and earn a promotion in the batting order.
He claimed 26 wickets last campaign with his pace while also contributing 152 valuable lower-order runs.
" (I'd) like to bat as high as I can," he said.
"Middle-order or top-order (would be ideal), we'll see what happens. See how the side stacks up and see where I can slot in.
"(My batting has) definitely come a long way since juniors all the way through to now. I've been working on it so hard the last couple of years and finally getting results with the bat, it's been pretty good."
Ahead of his milestone game, Evans, whose father Eddie is a 300-gamer at Russells Creek, described his experience at the club as "outstanding".
"Playing with so many mates over the years and playing in so many premierships also with the group has been pretty exciting," he said.
"If someone told me 10 years ago we were going to have four premierships in the bag within six years, no one would have believed it but here we are with four in the bag so hopefully we can get a couple more before the end of our careers."
