Cobden export Zach Merrett's stunning season at AFL level has been rewarded with his fourth Crichton Medal as Essendon's best and fairest.
The first-year Bombers skipper edged out forward Kyle Langford and damaging defender Mason Redman to win the award on Thursday, October 5.
Merrett, 28, who celebrated his 200th AFL match in 2023 and who paid tribute to his south-west hometown earlier this season for playing a significant role in his rise to stardom, enjoyed a remarkable campaign which also saw the smooth-moving midfielder clinch All-Australian honours for the third time.
He averaged 29 disposals and five tackles across the home-and-away season, polling 17 Brownlow votes and four best-on-ground performances.
Merrett is now in rarefied air, joining club legends Tim Watson and Simon Madden in the process with four medals. Only James Hird, Dick Reynolds and Bill Hutchison have won more for the Bombers.
"It's a touch embarrassing to be honest, I love the history of the club, love researching everything about our great club and to sit alongside names like that inspires me to go to greater heights and keep improving," he said when accepting his medal on stage.
"It's a bit of a weird feeling missing finals but it's a great night celebrating individual performances. To not be playing finals footy, it probably doesn't mean as much to be honest."
The star on-baller said he was ultimately chasing an elusive premiership and finals success.
"It's difficult to watch other guys who I've gone through the competition with playing in big games," he said.
"To see Collingwood and Brisbane play last Saturday, I'm very envious. I'll just continue to play my role and it's such a good group who are hungry to get back to being in those games and winning those games."
The former Hampden league junior said he had thoroughly enjoyed his first year as club captain.
"The boys have made my role extremely easy," he said. "I'm well supported by Andy (McGrath) who obviously got those two awards because he's such a good club person and selfless leader.
"I've got great people around me. I'm super excited to keep empowering these guys in the room tonight to level up and really challenge come next year."
Merrett thanked the football club, players, supporters and family back home for their support.
"Those here tonight and at home I just want to say a massive thank you," he said.
