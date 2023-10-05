Growing community awareness, high-profile court cases, a willingness to report issues and specialised police are making a difference in combating family violence.
Warrnambool's 18 per cent jump in family violence related cases has been welcomed by Acting Senior Sergeant Mark James, the police officer in charge of the Warrnambool-based family violence unit.
He said the greatest impact on family violence incident reporting was growing community awareness.
"Just about the last thing police want to do is involve ourselves in the way people run their relationships and family lives," he said.
"But, there are a small percentage of cases where our involvement is a crucial circuit-breaker, especially when there's a risk of physical harm.
"We want self referring to support agencies so people can get help to deal with relationship and family issues. "That's where we as a community need to be heading," he said.
From the front line Detective Acting Sergeant Robert Wilson, of the family violence unit, said often it was the non-physical violence that had the most impact on people.
"This can be continuously degrading or belittling partners or family members, limiting their ability to socialise, or constantly keeping track of them or their communications through phones and social media accounts," he said.
"This behaviour is commonly driven by jealousy and can have lasting effects on people.
"Also, these situations are known to gradually worsen, and can be difficult to identify when you're experiencing it."
Detective Acting Sergeant Wilson said it was often children who suffered lasting impacts.
"Children who observe family violence are very intuitive and understand what's occurring," he said.
"They may not see the physical violence, but they will know certain behaviours lead to repercussions and alter their behaviour accordingly.
"This has lasting effects for them as well, and their attitudes towards relationships will be formed in this environment."
The detective explained people needed to understand that it could be an enormous step to leave an abusive relationship.
"There is the fear of repercussion from the perpetrator, as well as people's children, housing, and financial situations to be navigated," he said
"However, there is support out there for those experiencing family violence and we would urge people to reach out and gain support."
Warrnambool support service Emma House chief executive officer Helen Bolton said family violence was preventable.
"We need to break down harmful gender stereotypes and challenge ideas about masculinity that emphasise aggression, dominance and control," she said.
"We need to believe victim-survivors and publicly support their stories, shifting the responsibility squarely onto those who use violence."
Ms Bolton said there was a need to challenge false ideas that family violence was experienced equally by men and women, when "prevalence, severity and impacts are clearly gendered".
She said family violence was overwhelmingly perpetrated by men, impacting women, children and young people, LGBTIQA+ communities, as well as other men.
"Women mostly experience violence perpetrated by men, and people who are known to them, while men mostly experience violence from other men, and those they don't know," she said.
She said there was also a need to build community awareness of the different forms that family violence can take - physical,emotional, financial abuse, stalking and coercive control - and raise awareness that family violence impacts people and communities in different ways.
"But we all have an equal right to safety and respect," she said.
"It is critical that we acknowledge family violence, build understanding and bring it out into the open. We need to work across communities, organisations and society in all places that people live, learn, work, socialise and play, to stop violence from happening in the first place."
Ms Bolton it may be hard to know what to do or where to get help.
"It is even harder when the person using violence against you is someone you care about and is someone who is supposed to care about you," she said.
"But there is support available."
Figures from the Crime Statistics Agency show the number of family violence incidents has risen by 2.8 per cent statewide in the year to June 2023.
There were 93115 family violence incidents recorded in Victoria. On average, a Victoria Police officer responds to one family violence incident every six minutes.
If you or someone you know is experiencing family violence, contact Emma House on 5561 1934, The Orange Door on 1800 312 820 or Safe Steps on 1800 015 188. If you are in immediate danger, call 000.
