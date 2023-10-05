South West Coast MP Roma Britnell has attacked the Victorian government for its "mean-spirited" refusal to compromise with the Port Fairy Golf Club over a boundary blunder that has imperilled its most iconic holes.
The club undertook a survey of its lease boundaries that revealed three of its holes strayed into the adjacent Belfast Coastal Reserve. It has leased the land from the government since the 1960s, with pegs marking the edges of the course, but the survey showed some of the pegs had been placed incorrectly.
The current lease runs out in 2023 and the club is in the final stages of negotiating a new 21-year agreement. It has appealed to the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action, and Parks Victoria, to find a compromise under which it could keep the pockets of land beyond the current boundary, but has been met with blanket refusal.
Ms Britnell said the government's attitude was disappointing in light of the history of the leasehold and the small amount of land involved.
"This minor encroachment onto public land has been the situation for over 20 years now, without it being an issue for the government," Ms Britnell said.
"For the government to not negotiate with the Port Fairy Golf Club in good faith is just mean spirited, especially considering that the golf club have offered alternative options.
"The Port Fairy Golf Club have been using it for the past (40) years without any public outcry or intention from any previous governments to change the status quo."
Ms Britnell said if there had been an environmental or ecological reason for the pockets of land to remain part of the coastal reserve, it "would have become blatantly apparent" over the decades.
"To me the solution seems quite obvious. Leave it as is, as it has caused no harm," she said.
"The Allan Labor government needs to stop this mean-spirited behaviour towards the Port Fairy Golf Club and just allow the club to get on with the game."
The Standard has previously asked the department and Parks Victoria why there has been a flat out refusal to negotiate over the pockets of land, but they have not answered the question. The Standard asked the Environment Minister to explain the government's uncompromising attitude, but his office didn't provide an attributable response.
