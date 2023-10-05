The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Historic Port Fairy walls facing demolition by developer

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated October 6 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 7:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Plans show a Port Fairy developer has decided to knock down historic walls dating back 170 years, just two months after pledging to save them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.