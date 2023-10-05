Plans show a Port Fairy developer has decided to knock down historic walls dating back 170 years, just two months after pledging to save them.
A group of locals raised concerns in July about the planned redevelopment of the former Commonwealth Bank building in Sackville Street in central Port Fairy. While the 1920s bluestone bank building was going to be sensitively renovated, the initial plans showed some of the walls around the property were marked for demolition.
Port Fairy National Trust secretary Heather Wood said the walls being targeted had been built in the 1850s and 1860s, and were a few of the last remaining walls from the town's earliest period.
After The Standard published a story airing the residents' concerns, the owner of the property contacted this masthead to say the walls would not be destroyed.
Pauline Matthews said the original plans had involved knocking the walls down, but following objections from locals those plans had been shelved. She said the proposed townhouses at the rear of the site where the walls were situated had been "put on hold" while the design was reassessed.
"I want to be clear we're not knocking down any of the bluestone or rubble walls," Ms Matthews told The Standard at the time.
"None of the walls are going to be knocked down."
But in September Moyne Shire Council received revised plans for the development which once again showed the historically significant walls being removed. In an email to objectors a council officer confirmed "the east and north walls are still proposed to be removed".
The developer of the project is Ms Matthews' son, Paul Matthews. The Standard contacted both Ms Matthews and her son, asking why the walls were being torn down after publicly pledging to save them, but neither responded.
Ms Wood said she was "disappointed" by the latest plans.
"It's very disappointing that they're not following through with what they said they'd do," she said.
"These walls are right in the centre of Port Fairy where everyone sees and appreciates them. They're unique to the town and we will keep fighting to save them."
