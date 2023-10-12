The Standard
Warrnambool Springers sending 19 gymnasts to 2023 Victorian junior championships

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated October 12 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 2:55pm
Warrnambool Springers has 19 gymnasts qualified for the 2023 junior state championships. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Warrnambool Springers will send its largest group of athletes to Victoria's 2023 junior gymnastics championships.

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

