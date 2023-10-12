Warrnambool Springers will send its largest group of athletes to Victoria's 2023 junior gymnastics championships.
Nineteen gymnasts will compete at the Geelong-based event over two consecutive weekends from October 14-22.
Coach Dean Mulholland said level five and six gymnasts had gained their tickets to championships following a regional qualifier in Ballarat while the level three gymnasts, coached by Chloe Mutton, gained automatic entry for the event.
"In my involvement with Warrnambool gymnastics, this is the biggest group we've ever sent," he said.
"And there was a lot of these girls that were not in this competitive program until halfway through the year.
"We got an amazing interest in people keen to do it so now we've got these girls off to competition.
"A lot of them went off to Mildura for competition. It's great to see so many girls keen to compete and do gymnastics."
Mulholland, who mentors the level five gymnasts, said he would encourage the girls to have fun with their performances.
"It's a big event, just take it all in and just enjoy the atmosphere," he said. "They'll be kind of in the spotlight a bit but they're there to do the gymnastics they've been practising so just enjoy it really."
Level five qualifier Asha Graham, who won a level four team medal at last year's championships, and level three gymnast Payson Walker said they were both excited and nervous ahead of the championships.
Walker, whose favourite apparatus is the vault, said she enjoyed learning new skills at the gymnastics club, while Graham, who likes competing on floor, was excited to execute her routine and compete alongside her friends.
Gymnasts: Lilly Crawford (level six); Asha Graham, Georgie Milroy, Pheobe Draffen (level five); Ava Barraclough, Indy Hughes, Olive Horwill, Payson Walker, Pippa McLeod, Ava Walsh, Emily Bunting, Emma Ludeman, Evangeline Greco, Maeve Barraclough, Mia Stanley, Milla Roidan, Pippa Fisher, Ruby Colgate, Sophia Graham (level three).
