The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig predicts strong run from Lola Bunny

By Tim Auld
Updated October 5 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 1:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will Price has the ride on Lola Bunny at Warrnambool on Friday, after guiding her to a maiden victory at Hamilton last month. Picture by Racing Photos
Will Price has the ride on Lola Bunny at Warrnambool on Friday, after guiding her to a maiden victory at Hamilton last month. Picture by Racing Photos

Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig rates three-year-old filly Lola Bunny his best chance of a winner from six runners at his home track on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.