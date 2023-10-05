Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig rates three-year-old filly Lola Bunny his best chance of a winner from six runners at his home track on Friday.
Lola Bunny, fresh from a Hamilton maiden victory at her racecourse debut last month, lines up against 13 rivals in a restricted race over 1400 metres at Warrnambool.
Dabernig said Lola Bunny had improved from her maiden win.
"I'm very happy with Lola Bunny since her win," Dabernig told The Standard. "She's trained on since Hamilton.
"I think she'll appreciate the 1400 metres and it's a bonus running at her home track.
"Will Price had the ride on Lola Bunny when she won her maiden and he wanted to ride her again on Friday which is a bonus.
"Barrier four looks an ideal barrier as Will should have her running on the pace."
Lola Bunny was a $190,000 purchase at the 2022 Gold Coast Yearling Sales.
Dabernig's other runners on Friday are Prince Of Fire, Sutherland, Born To Shine, Thisismyturf and Double Rock.
"It'll be interesting to see how Born To Shine performs at her first start," Dabernig said. "She's had three jump-outs and trialled up well at Ararat.
"Born To Shine shows promise. I think with a bit of time she'll develop into a nice horse but as I said it'll be interesting to watch her at her debut on Friday."
The early track rating for Friday is a good 3, with the running rail out three metres for the entire circuit.
A high-weight maiden over 2000 metres is the first race on the eight-event program while a benchmark 58 is the last race on the card.
