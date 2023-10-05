Learner driver nabbed at 147kmh in unregistered car

Police officers from Colac Highway Patrol impounded a vehicle overnight Wednesday after the driver was caught travelling nearly 50kmh over the speed limit in Warncoort.
Police spotted the learner driver on the Princes Highway, travelling 147kmh in a 100kmh zone, about 8pm Wednesday.
The 16-year-old Bell Park boy was found to have no accompanying supervising driver when intercepted almost 10 kilometres east of Colac.
The unregistered silver Ford Falcon, fitted with false registration plates, was impounded by police for 30 days at a cost of $1405.
It is expected the teen will be charged on summons with a number of traffic offences and appear in the Colac Magistrates Court on a date to be fixed.
