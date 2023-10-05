The Standard
Colac police intercept learner at 147km/h

By Andrew Thomson
Learner driver nabbed at 147kmh in unregistered car

Police officers from Colac Highway Patrol impounded a vehicle overnight Wednesday after the driver was caught travelling nearly 50kmh over the speed limit in Warncoort.

