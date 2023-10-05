Geelong coach Dan Lowther has hailed gun midfielder Georgie Prespakis' preparation ahead of lining up against Essendon star and sister Maddy in Sunday's AFLW match in Warrnambool.
The 20-year-old Cats midfielder didn't face her older sister during last year's AFLW game in Warrnambool due to suspension.
Both sisters are highly rated in the competition, taken within the top three of their respective drafts while they were both named in last season's All Australian squad.
This year, the on-field reunion marks a special occasion, with Georgie and Maddy, a past league best and fairest winner, bringing up respective 25 and 50 game milestones in the same match.
Lowther said Georgie had been preparing well for the clash.
"Georgie's been Georgie all week, there hasn't been any change to her persona or the way she's prepped for this game compared to others," Lowther told The Standard. "It hasn't been mentioned.
"I know they've got a strong relationship the two girls and they really support each other off the field in regards to their football development so I'm going to let her manage her week, manage her game. She knows where to turn to get some support in her own performance.
"We've prepped to play against Essendon and not against Maddy.
"We think the way Georgie's prepared is perfect for us."
The coach said the sisters' dual milestones would be a special occasion for the family.
"Their family is very supportive across all their siblings," he said. "To have them both play a milestone game is pretty special. It's going to be a great day all-round for the family and both the girls as well."
