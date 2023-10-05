A city-wide review of Warrnambool's parking which suffered "frustrating delays" is now expected to be completed early next year.
And plans for a new CBD car park to ease demand were put on hold.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris this week called for the long-awaited car parking strategy to be "progressed significantly".
A review of the city's parking has been talked about for years, and an initial review of just CBD spaces was later expanded to include the whole city.
The study was initially expected to shine a light on whether the city had a significant car parking issue or a shortage of car parks. It will also review limits allocated to busy parking spots.
Cr Paspaliaris said the parking strategy was an ongoing project which had "suffered frustrating delays".
"I think it really needs to progress significantly as it is such a big issue and repeating issue in our city," she said.
"The strategy is important to help our future decision-making with changes and improvements to parking."
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a big factor in delaying the strategy with the council waiting for motorists' habits to return to normal after lockdowns and restrictions so they could get an accurate baseline data.
The council's city infrastructure director David Leahy said there had been a delay in the strategy being reviewed and adopted due to staff movements and the completion of the consultant's brief.
"This should be out for expressions of interest in the next couple of weeks," he said.
"The extended period of free parking and skewed utilisation rates through lockdown periods and recovery from the pandemic restrictions also delayed the review."
The strategy will look at council-owned parking across the city including on-street in busy areas and reviewing time restrictions in some of these areas.
"We envisage the strategy being completed in the first quarter of 2024," Mr Leahy said.
Work on a new 30-space car park in the CBD was delayed this financial year "due to available budgeted funds", Mr Leahy said.
The extra car parking spaces were to help accommodate the expected increase in demand when the new library hub at the South West TAFE site opened.
It is unclear when works would begin on the project.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.