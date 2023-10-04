The state government needs to clear vegetation near Garvoc to prevent a repeat of the St Patrick's Day fires, according to Member for Western Victoria Bev McArthur.
Mrs McArthur said she feared residents would be in danger during the upcoming bushfire season.
"The aftermath of no clean up and burnt timber, resulting in a forest of blackwoods, bracken and blackberry vegetation, is a new bushfire waiting to happen along highway one, the Princes Highway, at Garvoc," she said.
"The same risk exists at that location trackside on the Warrnambool line.
"What action is the minister taking to remove this extensive fire hazard before it all goes up in smoke again?"
A number of south-west residents, including Angus McGillivery, lost everything in the St Patrick's Day fires in 2018.
Mrs McArthur's comments come after predictions of a catastrophic fire season.
Fire Rescue Victoria unit commander Adam Young said the Australian Seasonal Bushfire Outlook predicted higher-than-average temperatures and drier seasonal conditions ahead of the 2023-24 bushfire season.
"There are particular concerns around the western district, which encompasses Warrnambool and surrounds," he said.
He said three years of higher than average rainfall had provided ideal growing conditions for vegetation, which was expected to dry out as rain fall eased over the coming months.
"Once that dries out we have what we call a higher fuel load, which can lead to faster moving and more intense fires," Mr Young said.
"When you look at the rainfall over the last three years, our bushfire seasons have been quite benign.
"But now we do have concerns around those predicted above average temperatures and below average rainfall. That will create an environment that is more prone to fires and should one start, we're concerned about the fire intensity increase and the rate of speed, too."
