A highly regarded local dairy farm

"River Dream farm is a property of high calibre," said Elders Warrnambool real estate manager Tom Luxton.
"It has been managed efficiently and meticulously and achieves a high level of profitability growing and utilising grass," he continued.
Meanwhile, the homestead is well presented and has four bedrooms along with a large open plan living-dining area. The layout also includes a study, and a mudroom which internally connects the living spaces to the multi-car garage arrangement attached to the home. And all in a "very private setting."
There's also a handy bus service to Timboon from the end of the Steeles Road.
Potential buyers will be much more interested in it's history and ongoing potential as a dairy farm though. As such, it is being offered with the option of walk-in walk-out inclusive of the herd and plant. That means the price will be different based on what the buyer actually wants or needs.
As it sits right now though, "this property is quite possibly one of the finest high-production dairy farm in the south west, currently milking 200 cows producing 155,000kg milk solids feeding only 1.5tonne of grain per cow per year. The outstanding pastures are currently ryegrass and clover."
The 225 acres that this property sits on are "gently rolling, wonderfully balanced sandy loams through to some heavier clay loams; predominantly free draining."
The property also has an "excellent, regular Fertiliser history. Vendors say that they believe Olsen Ps [soil test] are around 60."
Located approximately 25 minutes from Warrnambool, the property has over 2km of Curdies River frontage.
Water is from a spring-fed dam of approximately 20ML though, with a solar pump and a pipeline to a tank and troughs. And the long-term average annual rainfall for the Curdievale (also known as Curdie Vale) region as listed on eldersweather.com.au is 744.9mm. The recent average at the property has been closer to 940mm though.
Improvements to the property include a 30-a-side herringbone milking shed with Christopher gates and cup removers, a 300 cow yard, a 6200L vat, a 10ML effluent pond with irrigation pump for strategic seasonal irrigation, a large calf shed, plus yet more shed space for hay and machinery.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.