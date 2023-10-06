The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

64 Steeles Road, Curdievale

By House of the Week
October 7 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A highly regarded local dairy farm
A highly regarded local dairy farm

4 BED | 1 BATH | 4 CAR

  • 64 Steeles Road, Curdievale
  • LAND: 90.05 hectares (225 acres)
  • AGENCY: Elders Real Estate
  • CONTACT: Tom Luxton 0427 528 548
  • INSPECT: By appointment

"River Dream farm is a property of high calibre," said Elders Warrnambool real estate manager Tom Luxton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.