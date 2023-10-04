Boss busted for using ex-worker's Bunnings card

A former boss has been charged with using his Colac worker's Bunnings trade card to buy items worth $4000.
Detective Sergeant Brendan Butland, of the Colac police crime investigation unit, said a Fyansford man was arrested on Wednesday, interviewed and charged with six counts of obtaining property by deception.
He's been bailed to appear in the Geelong Magistrates Court in November for a mention hearing.
It's alleged the man obtained an ex-employee Bunnings trade card and used it in six transactions to obtain items from Bunnings worth about $4000.
The man was allegedly captured on Bunnings' extensive CCTV footage while in the store and making transactions.
That very clear footage, both inside and outside stores, is understood to include facial recognition technology.
The ex-employee lives in Birregurra and the deceptions were reported to the Colac police CIU detectives.
