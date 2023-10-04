The Standard
Offending caught on Bunnings cameras, Fyansford man charged

By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 5 2023 - 10:04am, first published 10:00am
Boss busted for using ex-worker's Bunnings card
A former boss has been charged with using his Colac worker's Bunnings trade card to buy items worth $4000.

