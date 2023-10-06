The Standard takes a look at some key players to watch out for during Geelong and Essendon's round six AFL Women's clash at Warrnambool's Reid Oval on Sunday.
The Bombers' co-captain has taken her game to a new level in 2023. She is in career-best form across several key statistics, averaging 20 disposals, seven marks, four tackles and two goals a game.
The 25-year-old forward, who leads the league in marks, has over 50 games to her name and provides leadership to a team in just its second season.
A past league best and fairest, Prespakis, 22, has been one of the stars of the competition since she was drafted in 2018.
The midfielder will ring up 50 AFLW games on Sunday, and like Toogood, has increased production in several key markers this year to average 26.6 disposals, 5.6 clearances and five tackles a game.
The Bombers' inaugural club best and fairest winner in 2022.
A rising ruck of the competition, Wales, who stands at 6'2, will look to give her teammates first use of the ball on Sunday.
Averaging 18 hitouts in 2023 - up from 13 in her debut season last year - the 20-year-old earned a league rising star nomination in round four.
Another highly touted draft pick from 2018, Morrison has hit her straps in recent seasons following early career injuries.
A major ball winner for the Cats, she's averaging 25.2 possessions after moving primarily into the midfield this year after playing across the wing, midfield and forward last season.
One of two Gaelic players to join Geelong this season, Moloney, who stands at six-foot, had a breakout game against Melbourne last round, kicking a team-high three goals.
The sky is the limit for the 25-year-old Tipperary native, who is still finding her feet in a new sport after arriving in Australia just over two months ago.
Like older sister Maddie, Georgie, 20, has quickly made an impact since she was drafted last year.
The explosive midfielder, who earned All-Australian selection in her second season, gets plenty of attention from opposition but can still rack up possessions, averaging 22.8 in 2023.
