Geelong AFLW coach Dan Lowther says he "can't wait" to get back to Warrnambool ahead of Sunday's round six clash at Reid Oval.
Lowther and the Cats face Essendon in a second regional AFLW game at the venue 12 months on from last year's inaugural clash, which drew close to 2000 more fans than the league's average crowd last season.
Lowther, in his third season at the helm of Geelong's women's team, remembers last year's Warrnambool trip fondly.
"It was a cracking day, the crowd was up and about and there was a good supporter group there for both teams," he said.
"We're looking forward to coming down and playing in Warrnambool because we know the facility and atmosphere is going to be really positive.
"A much as (last year) it was 'Warrnambool, this will be different', I (now) can't wait to get to Warrnambool'.
"We had a night out at the RSL... it was just fun."
Lowther said he was also looking forward to visiting Portland for the first time on Monday, where he will join three of his players at the Portland Tigers Football Netball Club as part of a Dulux Colour Your Club campaign.
On field, Lowther and the Cats are hoping to atone for a 49-point round five loss to Melbourne on September 28.
Lowther, who credited the Dees as the best team in the competition, said a 10-day turnaround between games was a "circuit breaker" for his team.
"We've had a chance to have a bit of a mini break, gave the girls four or five days off away from the club to regenerate and get ready for the back half of the season," he said.
He is hopeful the squad arrives in Warrnambool full of confidence to face the Bombers, who they defeated by 15 points at the venue last October.
With both clubs starting the season 3-2, Lowther is expecting his group will be challenged throughout the match.
"Both teams are slightly different (to last year), they're in really good form too, 3-2," he said. "Last year, the 15-point win we had was only kind of wrestled out in the last quarter.
"We're under no illusions this week will be any different."
With several in-form Bombers players on Geelong's radar, the coach highlighted co-captain Bonnie Toogood as a threat.
He labelled the forward, who is in the top five for goals this season, as much "opportunistic as she is talented".
"Any chance she can get around 30 to 40 metres out from goal, she's a real threat to score," he said.
However he is backing in his defence to withstand the Bombers' forward line.
"We've been a strong defence for two and a half seasons," he said. "Although our numbers might suggest a little bit different for the first few rounds this season, we've made a few tweaks to make sure we're a bit more solid in our back half going forward."
As for the Cats' own strengths, vice captain Nina Morrison is in career best form.
Previously alternating roles as an inside midfielder, winger and high forward wing to suit the team, a deeper Cats forward line in 2023 has freed Morrison up to play solely through the midfield.
"She's very unique the way she approaches the game, she's an elite professional the way she prepares for a game so I'm not surprised - over the off-season she put in so much work - that she's doing what she's doing on-field," Lowther said.
Up forward, Jackie Parry and boom Irish recruit Aishling Moloney have strengthened the Cats' scoring power.
Lowther said Parry had become a more threatening presence up forward after a strong off-season working on her movement and craft, while he always knew Moloney had "talent to burn", evident in her Gaelic football endeavours.
With those traits transferable to Australian Rules Football, the coach said it was only a question of when it would click for the 25-year-old, who kicked a career best three goals against Melbourne last round.
