From Western Australia to Warrnambool's Reid Oval, Geelong's Mikayla Bowen isn't afraid to go the extra mile to challenge herself on-and-off the football field.
After three seasons at West Coast, the AFLW talent chose to uproot her life with a trade to Geelong.
New experiences, such as returning to Warrnambool for Sunday's AFLW fixture at Reid Oval, are something that excites Bowen, who enjoyed her first trip to the seaside city 12 months ago.
"I think there was such a grand enjoyment from last year from both the Bombers and us and the community in general," Bowen told The Standard. "It's full on but so worth it."
"Me being in Geelong is a new experience let alone travelling two hours to Warrnambool.
"I'm absolutely loving being over here and the club."
The opportunity to challenge herself was at the heart of Bowen's interstate move.
"I've only got one crack at this footy thing so I really want to try push myself and be part of a group that continues to drive onwards and get the most out of themselves," she said. "And when it comes to Geelong specifically, I've always thought, before I was part of the group, that Geelong was very underrated in terms of the way the competition looked externally. I saw past that."
The 22-year-old, who praised coach Dan Lowther for his communication and ability to connect the playing group, has made an instant impact at the Cats since joining last year to earn a spot in the leadership group in 2023.
The honour, Bowen said, was particularly special considering it was player and coach-voted.
She said the opportunity to work alongside the leadership team - led by captain Meg McDonald and deputy Nina Morrison - who Bowen had met as a teenager through the AFL Academy - pushed her to be better each day, though she credited the role the entire list played when it came to leadership.
Her teammates, who welcomed Bowen with open arms, have also aided her ability to impact on the wing.
"I put a lot of credit on the fact I'm part of a group that really are chasing to create an individual brand of football and that includes changing direction and looking laterally," she said.
"I feel especially women's footy in the first couple years, it probably was very straight line and the wingers weren't really involved in general play.
"The teams that do that (lateral movement) are the ones that look a step ahead at the moment in terms of shifting the play around."
Geelong, which is coming off a 49-point loss to Melbourne, will be looking to rebound against Essendon on Sunday. Bowen said the Cats took plenty of lessons away from last round's defeat.
"I had a great conversation about it with our head of football about, realistically it's the teams that can learn the quickest throughout the season (that succeed)," Bowen said. "That's what we're looking to do and continue to adapt."
