Police have collected an estimated $1.3 million in impound fees with hundreds of cars confiscated across the south-west during the past decade.
New police data shows there were 1376 cars impounded in western region division two, which encompasses Warrnambool, Moyne, Southern Grampians, Corangamite and Glenelg, between 2013 and 2022.
The statistics are based on the date the car was impounded.
Costs to release a car start at about $1000. A car impounded overnight Wednesday in Colac is attracting towing and storage fees of $1405.
Offences leading to impound include excessive speeding (45kmh or above), drink and drug-driving, refusing to stop when directed by police, damaging an emergency services vehicle and other dangerous/hoon behaviour like burnouts.
First time drink-drivers lose their car if they blow above .10, while those committing the crime for the second time face impoundment regardless of their blood alcohol content reading.
The Standard has reported a number of impounds in the last month, including drunk and suspended drivers during the AFL grand final long weekend, a P-plater who blew .161 in Portland South and a drug-driver clocked at 155km/h on on the Princes Highway at Codrington.
The most common demographic of drivers who lost their car across the state were males aged 31 and over, followed by 20 to 25 year olds, 26 to 30 and then 19 or younger.
Women were less likely to have their vehicle impounded.
The most common offence leading to an impound was driving while disqualified, suspended or unlicensed, followed by breaching alcohol interlock device conditions, impaired driving or excessive speed.
The number of vehicles impounded in the Warrnambool region reached its peak in 2020 with 165 cars confiscated by police.
The lowest number in the decade was in 2013 when 39 cars were impounded.
Across the western half of the state there were a total of 14,755 impoundments in the 10-year period.
Police have urged people to report dangerous and hoon driving to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
