VERDICT: The Eels will be desperate to bounce back from 2022-23 and push back into finals calculations, but the competition looks to have evened up drastically and loom as a side who will need to spring a few surprises to be back at the pointy-end, but the talent is there and the list is stable. The club welcomes back three handy players in Oliver King, Liam Burgess and Ross Levett into the division one mix while re-appointed skipper Bailey Jenkinson is a terrific player who holds the key. If the Eels can also have a fully-fit Hank Schlaghecke it will go a long way after an injury-riddled season.

