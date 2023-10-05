It's time to dust off the cricket kits and launch into the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one season.
Can Nestles go back-to-back? Can a powered up Allansford-Panmure go all the way? Can a new-look Russells Creek find a way to stay up top? Or will a challenger emerge from the clouds?
With round one set for Saturday, October 7, The Standard takes an in-depth look at how each side is shaping up.
LAST SEASON: Sixth
CAPTAIN: Shashan Silva
INS: Matt Gome (Brierly-Christ Church), Shashan Silva (Russells Creek), Shiv Kumara (Russells Creek), Callum Bennett (overseas)
OUTS: Ethan Boyd (Fitzroy-Doncaster)
PLAYER TO WATCH: Matt Gome. The talented keeper-bat is one of many strong recruits to land at the Gators and will have plenty of eyes on him - and for good reason. The Emmanuel College student is expected to make the transition to play Premier cricket in coming years and will feature in the Dowling Shield for Melbourne University but will be a division one regular this season. Kade Parker is another youngster worth keeping tabs on while new skipper Shashan Silva will be one of the competition's leading batters again.
VERDICT: The Gators have been on a major recruitment drive to improve on their semi-final finish in 2022-23 and will undoubtedly enter the division one season with a tinge of expectation. Depth won't be an issue with four ready made players joining the club and with very few losses to the squad it will be a battle to fit everyone in. Well led on and off-field and with some of the club's most experienced players like Chris Bant and Simon Richardson sticking around, it's going to be a side worth watching.
PREDICTION: Premiers
ROUND ONE OPPONENT: North Warrnambool Eels (home)
LAST SEASON: Ninth
CAPTAIN: Campbell Love
INS: Campbell Love, Sahan Bamunuarachchi (Guild St. Mary's), Moody Mamaikkuwa Wadu, Sam Thewlis (overseas), Dinusha Jayasinghe (Spring Creek), Chamika Fernando (Nirranda)
OUTS: Lachi Rooke (Koroit), Matt Gome (Allansford-Panmure)
PLAYER TO WATCH: Campbell Love. The new skipper represents a new era for the Bulls, with the talented all-rounder to take on the captaincy in his return to the club. Has been away playing cricket in the UK so will enter the season with plenty of momentum. A game-changing player who will help release a bit of pressure on association great Mark Murphy.
VERDICT: With a string of changes, including a new division one captain and senior coach Rodney Roberts there is going to be a bit of a different look to the Bulls this season. Campbell Love, overseas import Sam Thewlis, as well as reigning division two league best and fairest Chamika Fernando from Nirranda should slot into the division one team and provide plenty of class, while Mark Murphy could be in for a big season. Expect the Bulls to be a surprise packet, with a good sprinkling of youth to get their chances.
PREDICTION: Eleventh
ROUND ONE OPPONENT: Mortlake (away)
LAST SEASON: Fourth
CAPTAIN: Shannon Beks
INS: Walker Owen (Wesley Yambuk), Ben Rantall (year off/West Warrnambool)
OUTS: Tom Powell (Nestles), Liam Couch (Geelong), Telge Peiris (Melbourne)
PLAYER TO WATCH: Xavier Beks. The experienced paceman was phenomenal for the Dogs last season, capturing 27 wickets and making some handy contributions with the bat. His strong campaign saw him rewarded with The Standard and Western Waves team of the year selections. Will need to continue that form this season if the Dogs want to make a deep finals run again.
VERDICT: The losses of all-rounders Liam Couch and Telge Peiris will hurt after a promising campaign that fell just short of a grand final. The pair topped the side's run-scoring charts, while English import Henry Walker - who will only play several games at the start of the season - was in fourth. However with departure comes opportunity and recruit Walker Owen has a good chance to cement his spot in the top-middle-order after a solid year with the Beavers that saw him notch two half centuries. Paceman Ben Rantall is a valuable addition to the Dogs bowling stocks and will work well alongside Beks and the evergreen Terry Beks.
PREDICTION: Fifth
ROUND ONE OPPONENT: Northern Raiders (away)
LAST SEASON: Eighth
CAPTAIN: Joe Kenna
INS: Matthew Petherick (Russells Creek), Joe Kenna (Russells Creek), Tyson Hay (Terang Noorat), Matthew Sinnott (Wesley Yambuk), Wilbur Pomorin (year off)
OUTS: Eddie Cole (Jan Juc)
PLAYER TO WATCH: Jarrod Petherick. Injury stopped the Tigers' strike bowler from making a division one appearance last year, so he will no doubt be looking to make up for lost time. Should relish playing alongside brother Matthew.
VERDICT: The additions of Russells Creek champions Joe Kenna and Matthew Petherick to an already strong bowling line-up means the Tigers will have one of the most fearsome attacks in the competition. Batting could still be an issue this season, however Tyson Hay, who has a strong record as a top-order batter in the South West association, looks a promising inclusion.
PREDICTION: Third
ROUND ONE OPPONENT: West Warrnambool (home)
LAST SEASON: Third
CAPTAIN: Todd Lamont
INS: Taj Podger (Wesley Yambuk)
OUTS: N/A
PLAYER TO WATCH: Todd Lamont. Free of the burden of coaching, expect a big season from the explosive all-rounder. Starred for Mortlake as it reached the semi-finals in its maiden WDCA campaign last season with 293 runs and 18 wickets from his tweakers. Also demonstrated his capabilities at Melbourne Country Week, striking a blistering 77 off 44 balls for the association against Sunraysia.
VERDICT: Only one recruit in the form of young batter Taj Podger from Wesley Yambuk, Mortlake will back its improvement to come from within. Still has plenty of class in the form of Lamont, new coach and gun all-rounder Lachlan Wareham and quick Clinton Baker. Retained its side from last year after making the semi-finals so will be a hard match-up for most teams yet again.
PREDICTION: Eighth
ROUND ONE OPPONENT: Brierly-Christ Church (home)
LAST SEASON: Premiers
CAPTAIN: Jacob Hetherington
INS: Ben Conboy (Southern Titans), Matt Ringin, Tom Powell (Dennington)
OUTS: Tim Ludeman (retired), Sunny Chathuranga
PLAYER TO WATCH: Wil Hinkley. The reigning premiers were delighted with the progress of the talented top-order batter last season after he broke through for a maiden century at division one level. After a 300-run season in 2022-23, The Factory is confident he can take another leap in his development with some experienced players coming out of the team.
VERDICT: The club broke a two-decade premiership drought last season and will be striving for more success and with a stable, experienced list and some nice talent coming through the ranks don't expect a drop off under the leadership of reigning league medallist and skipper Jacob Hetherington. The Factory have lost some experience in former state player Tim Ludeman and overseas star Sunny Chathuranga, but some solid recruits will help fill the void. After breaking through for the flag last season, the group knows what it takes to be there at the pointy-end now, but clubs have recruited strongly around them.
PREDICTION: Runners-up
ROUND ONE OPPONENT: Port Fairy (away)
LAST SEASON: Seventh
CAPTAIN: Jimmy Elford
INS: Jimmy Elford (Russells Creek), Hayden McGovern (West Warrnambool), Jake Louth (overseas), Alex Browne (overseas), Jacob Fishwick (Terang Noorat), Ranil Rasanga (Skye)
OUTS: Jack Burnham, Joe McKinnon, Johno Benallack (Cobden), Jake McKinnon
PLAYER TO WATCH: Alex Browne. The West Indian batting all-rounder has an impressive record, playing high-level cricket all over the globe.The son of West Indian test cricketer Courtney will be keen to make his mark on the competition immediately and is hungry for success with both bat and ball. Impressed for Red Hill and Sorrento last season, striking a quick-fire 113 from 91 balls for the former in the top grade of the Mornington Peninsula competition.
VERDICT: The loss of Englishman Jack Burnham, the competition's leading run-scorer last year, leaves a big hole but the Raiders have recruited well to try and fill it. New captain-coach Jimmy Elford will add plenty with both bat and ball, while Englishman Jake Louth and West Indian Alex Browne are also well-credentialed all-rounders. Jacob Fishwick should also prove a shrewd signing after scoring 1,615 runs at an average of 33 across the past four years in South West cricket's division one. The departure of brothers and co-captains Jake and Joe McKinnon hurts both batting and bowling stocks but with who they've recruited the Raiders should be pushing for finals after just missing out last year.
PREDICTION: Fourth
ROUND ONE OPPONENT: Dennington (home)
LAST SEASON: Tenth
CAPTAIN: Bailey Jenkinson
INS: Oliver King, Liam Burgess, Ross Levett (all returning)
OUTS: N/A
PLAYER TO WATCH: Kory Howlett. There's no doubting when the Eels star is at his best the division one team has a whole new look and in the gun batter's handful of games last season made strong contributions. With the return of two-day cricket after Christmas, players like Howlett who know how to make big division one hundreds are worth their weight in gold. If he can play the full season, look out.
VERDICT: The Eels will be desperate to bounce back from 2022-23 and push back into finals calculations, but the competition looks to have evened up drastically and loom as a side who will need to spring a few surprises to be back at the pointy-end, but the talent is there and the list is stable. The club welcomes back three handy players in Oliver King, Liam Burgess and Ross Levett into the division one mix while re-appointed skipper Bailey Jenkinson is a terrific player who holds the key. If the Eels can also have a fully-fit Hank Schlaghecke it will go a long way after an injury-riddled season.
PREDICTION: Tenth
ROUND ONE OPPONENT: Allansford-Panmure (away)
LAST SEASON: Eleventh
CAPTAIN: Alastair Templeton
INS: Alastair Templeton (Port Fairy), Henry Bensch (College), Tobi Cook (Hamilton), Alex Jennings (Northcote/South Barwon), James Vandepeer (overseas), Mitch Arnold (South Portland), Jett Hopper (Horsham)
OUTS: Jason Perera (overseas)
PLAYER TO WATCH: Henry Bensch. Could have chosen a number of Port Fairy's recruits but the young speedster is definitely worth keeping an eye on. Still a teenager, the opening bowler has played in the past two Hamilton A grade premierships with College. Claimed 40 wickets across all formats last season, including 2-11 against Nestles in the Sungold Cup semi-final. He also played for Geelong in the Dowling Shield under 17 competition last year, taking five wickets from three games.
VERDICT: Put simply, expect the Pirates to rise after finishing 11th last season. The club has lost one of the competition's best all-rounders in Jason Perera but has recruited heavily across all positions. New captain-coach Alastair Templeton plundered 470 runs at the top of the order for West Warrnambool last season while Bensch looks a promising addition with the new ball. Former Pirates skipper Alex Jennings is a proven performer as a batter and spinner and is fresh off a stint with Northcote in Premier cricket and South Barwon in Geelong.
PREDICTION: Seventh
ROUND ONE OPPONENT: Nestles (away)
LAST SEASON: Runners-up
CAPTAIN: Cam Williams
INS: Jack Rhodes, James Anderson, Hamish Huffadine
OUTS: Jimmy Elford (Northern Raiders), Shiv Kumara (Allansford-Panmure), Shashan Silva (Allansford-Panmure), Joe Kenna (Merrivale), Matthew Petherick (Merrivale), Josh Campbell (Koroit), Matt Worsnop
PLAYER TO WATCH: Hamish Huffadine. The recruit is known as a clean hitter of the ball and will feature in the new-look Creek top-order alongside captain-coach Cameron Williams. The former Western Waves representative is a talented cricketer returning to the game after some time off to concentrate on golf and will be key to the division one side's ability to stay in premiership contention.
VERDICT: It's truly a new era after a period of dominance from the club out at Jetty Flat. While the division one group, led again by association star Cam Williams is expected to remain competitive and be around the mark for finals with strong depth, the star quality that has departed can't be overlooked. Still, there is plenty of class in the ranks, namely Williams, Craig Britten and Rukshan Weerasinghe to name a few. It's a period of transition for the Creekers and expect a few bumps but could their unpredictability make them a threat?
PREDICTION: Sixth
ROUND ONE OPPONENT: Wesley Yambuk Titans (home)
LAST SEASON: Twelfth
CAPTAIN: N/A
INS: Damon Harrison (West Warrnambool), James Cole, Anthony Martin, Patrick Bubb (Southern Titans)
OUTS: Matthew Sinnott (Merrivale), Blake Rouse, Walker Owen (Dennington), Taj Podger (Mortlake), Tom Bowman, Joe Higgins (personal reasons)
PLAYER TO WATCH: Zavier Mungean. The emerging opening batter showed plenty of promise last year, scoring 211 runs at an average of 21.10. Will shoulder more of the batting load after some personnel departures and could be ready to make the next step in his development with some big scores.
VERDICT: Hard to judge precisely where the side will sit after merging with Southern Titans for the season but after finishing last in 2022-23 and losing significant personnel it could be a tough year. The additions of Southern Titans division two star batter James Cole, young strike bowler Patrick Bubb and all-rounder Anthony Martin will prove handy and all three could make an impact in the top grade.
PREDICTION: Twelfth.
ROUND ONE OPPONENT: Russells Creek (away)
LAST SEASON: Fifth
CAPTAIN: Ben Threlfall
INS: Isaac Fowler (Woorndoo)
OUTS: Hayden McGovern (Northern Raiders), Alastair Templeton (Port Fairy), Damon Harrison (Wesley Yambuk Titans)
PLAYER TO WATCH: Charlie Blacker. With the departure of club champion Alastair Templeton to Port Fairy, expect to see the talented top-order bat shoulder more responsibility for the Panthers in his absence. The ex-Allansford Panmure junior has shown glimpses of his ability at division one level for a number of years but represents the next wave of Panthers to take the club forward and could be in for a strong season.
VERDICT: An extremely difficult side to pin-point with the loss of run machine and former club coach Alastair Templeton but will look somewhat similar to last season, only with the addition of Isaac Fowler, the brother of club coach Tyler. A lot of teams who played finals last season have dramatically improved their division one lists which might push the Panthers down the pecking order but there is enough experience and class to stay in contention.
PREDICTION: Ninth
ROUND ONE OPPONENT: Merrivale (away)
