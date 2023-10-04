Staff numbers at Warrnambool's Tasty Plate have doubled in an "exciting" COVID-19 bounce-back allowing the social enterprise to open its doors to more participants.
Realise Enterprises executive manager Maree Wyse said the program was expanding following the opening of sites at South West TAFE and the library in recent years.
"It's really exciting," she said.
"During COVID we were just trying to maintain the service for NDIS-registered participants, now we have two new locations and virtually doubled our staff in the past nine months because we took on other contracts and extended.
"Now we have about 20 staff and a crew of about 15 participants. We're also quite busy, to the point where our customers know to ring up at least a couple of weeks before to book us."
Ms Wyse said it was those factors which created an opportunity for new participants.
"We've got spaces now to take people on," she said.
"The reason for us existing is to provide opportunities for people who mightn't otherwise get a chance.
"We invest time and effort in running the business so we can bring people with disabilities through to learn and be part of a workplace and industry that has potential for them to get into mainstream employment.
"We have had some success in the past year or so where we've managed to work with some local small businesses to employ some of our crew and participants.
"The feedback has just been fantastic."
Those interested in joining the program should call 5561 0104.
