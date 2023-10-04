Warrnambool will get a new display home next year with Metricon unveiling plans for the construction project.
Metricon, which was recently named Australia's largest builder by HIA for the eighth consecutive year, is investing $10 million across the western part of the state to build new display homes.
Construction on the Delta 25S will begin in Warrnambool in early in 2024 in the Toohey Estate on Wangoom Road.
Other display homes will be built in high-growth and popular areas, including one Leopold and three in Armstrong Creek
Metricon's regional west manager Simon Taylor said they had seen high levels of interest across those areas.
"The demand for well-designed, sustainable homes in picturesque coastal and rural locations with easy access to transportation and essential amenities has accelerated our investment in the region for this financial year and beyond," Mr Taylor said.
"The west is a thriving region in Victoria, and we are proud to work with so many fantastic suppliers and subcontractors who will help us continue to grow and build our customers their dream homes.
"It is no secret that the building industry has faced numerous challenges, but we have continued to recognise the significant growth and opportunities in regional west."
Mr Taylor said Metricon had been building for nearly 25 years.
"We are honoured to be trusted to build so many homes in this community. It is a testament to the strength and viability of Metricon as a business here in the west and beyond," he said.
All homes have or will commence construction this financial year and each will feature family-friendly and popular open-plan designs and new innovative facades.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.