Moyne Shire Council mayor Karen Foster says she won't be standing for a second term in the top job.
The shire's only female councillor said she had "thoroughly enjoyed" being mayor, but it had taken a toll on her day job.
"I thought I could take on the position and keep my business running, but it just wasn't possible," Cr Foster said.
"I really have to step back into the business."
Cr Foster said she "felt really good about the decision".
"It has been an amazing experience being mayor, but I'm also looking forward to being a councillor again," she said.
"It doesn't need to be the Karen Foster show.
"As mayor it's all about the collective view, so I'm excited to be a bit more vocal on some issues that are important to me."
Cr Foster was just the second woman to serve as mayor of Moyne Shire Council, nearly 20 years after her predecessor, Brenda Hampson in 2004.
She has elevated the issue of female under-representation on the council, telling The Standard in September that Moyne was "lagging very badly" when it came to putting women in prominent roles.
"To be brutally honest, it's a very conservative area and I think the conservative consensus is that it's better to have a man in charge than a woman in charge," she said at the time.
With the incumbent stepping aside, The Standard understands Crs Jordan Lockett and Damian Gleeson are considering throwing their hats in the ring.
The last time Crs Lockett and Gleeson went mano a mano for mayor, in 2021, the entire process ground to a halt thanks to Cr Jim Doukas refusing to vote for either candidate.
The stalemate left Moyne Shire without a mayor for a week, with Ian Smith elected in a specially convened vote.
At the time, Cr Doukas was facing misconduct allegations brought by his two colleagues and said neither deserved to be mayor. But time has softened his views enough to be open to voting for either man this time around, potentially reprising his role as the crucial swing vote.
"If they came to me with the right pitch, I could see myself voting for either one," Cr Doukas said.
"There's no sense in me just walking out. But honestly if they'd known the rules at the time none of that would've happened."
