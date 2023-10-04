The Standard
Cost of replacing Pavillion lift tops $800,000, council yet to fund it

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated October 5 2023 - 9:56am, first published 9:17am
The lift at the Pavillion has been out of action and will cost at least $800,000 to fix. Picture by Sean McKenna
The cost of replacing the broken lift at Warrnambool's Pavillion cafe and bar is more than $800,000 but the city council is yet to set aside money for it.

Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

