The cost of replacing the broken lift at Warrnambool's Pavillion cafe and bar is more than $800,000 but the city council is yet to set aside money for it.
Warrnambool Ratepayers Association president Joan Kelson said it had been contacted a number of times about the broken lift at the Pavillion.
"The most recent was from a resident who attended the cafe for a Father's Day function and he became very distressed when he had to push his wife in a wheelchair up the steep ramp," she said.
"It's quite steep. Not everyone is able-bodied to be able to push a wheelchair.
"In fact, he actually said it spoilt their whole day."
Mrs Kelson asked the council what its plans were to restore the use of the lift for those who needed it to access the council-owned venue.
She said the lift had not been working for years and the association had received a number of complaints about it not working or people getting stuck in there.
She said years ago the group was contacted by an elderly gentleman who had become stuck in there with his wife.
"It seems like it has been a fail since the word go," she said.
"It's a shame.
"It wouldn't have been cheap to put it in, in the first place."
The council's chief executive officer Andrew Mason said the lift had been assessed and could not be fixed or restored.
"Given the marine environment and salt, it's been assessed as non fixable," Mr Mason said.
He said an estimate of the cost to install a new lift - which was done in 2020 - was about $800,000.
"That's currently not in this year's budget," he said.
"That's something council can consider as a future budget item going forward."
