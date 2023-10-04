The Standard
Food and Fibre Great South Coast welcomes five new board members

By Jessica Greenan
October 4 2023 - 2:48pm
Corangamite Shire manager of planning and building services Aaron Moyne has joined Food and Fibre Great South Coast's board. Picture by Sean McKenna.
Corangamite Shire manager of planning and building services Aaron Moyne has joined Food and Fibre Great South Coast's board. Picture by Sean McKenna.

"Big and bold decisions" are expected following a board refresh at the region's peak food and fibre body.

