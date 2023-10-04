"Big and bold decisions" are expected following a board refresh at the region's peak food and fibre body.
Corangamite Shire manager of planning and building services Aaron Moyne is one of five new members on the Food and Fibre Great South Coast board.
Mr Moyne said he aimed to make "bold and big decisions" in his voluntary new role to "elevate and promote" agricultural opportunities across the region.
"I'd like to try and bring a big strategic approach and mindset by looking long-term at how the industry might need to change," he said.
"Agriculture is the fabric of our region and I want to see the Great South Coast recognised for what it is - a premier and important destination for primary production.
"That needs to be elevated and we need to continue to promote that for future investment and recognise the importance of protecting our agricultural land and the industry itself, but also look at how we can value-add and create further opportunities which benefit people here in order to continue to put the region on the map."
But Mr Moyne said there would be some challenges.
"There are always challenges, for example workforce shortages and servicing and infrastructure, so we'll need to work with different stakeholders across the board to unpick those issues and look at some options to deal with those," he said.
"When we look at things broadly there are other challenges moving forward with the environment and climate change, carbon emissions and our growing population. We need to look at maximising what we have here but also managing things in a sustainable way.
"We also need to look at getting the right investments and being able to make bold and big decisions. I don't think the food and fibre sector can just rely on private investment, there needs to be some government support.
"But there are big opportunities here too. There's a big opportunity to process food and fibre and agricultural products closer to where they're produced, resulting in job creation and economic and social benefits for communities. That leads to housing opportunities.
"We've also got a good climate, good quality soils and a great location. We're a region that has experienced and committed people in agriculture."
Mr Moyne said he would juggle the new role with his council and family responsibilities.
