The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Councillor calls for Warrnambool's sea views to be restored

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
October 4 2023 - 2:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cr Max Taylor wants the vegetation and weeds along the foreshore dealt with to restore ocean views. Picture file
Cr Max Taylor wants the vegetation and weeds along the foreshore dealt with to restore ocean views. Picture file

You rarely get a view of the ocean when you walk along Warrnambool's foreshore promenade, a city councillor says, and he want's action fast-tracked to see that change.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.