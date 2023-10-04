You rarely get a view of the ocean when you walk along Warrnambool's foreshore promenade, a city councillor says, and he want's action fast-tracked to see that change.
Cr Max Taylor called on the council to fast-track and put more time and effort into a number of plans which would transform the city's foreshore.
"It's very sad to see what's happening along our promenade right now with weeds and not so very nice vegetation taking over our promenade," he said.
Cr Taylor made the comments during discussions on the Warrnambool Planning Scheme review at the Monday, October 2 council meeting.
He said he would like to see action "as soon as possible" to make the promenade "more acceptable".
Cr Taylor said people got a great view of the ocean on most sea shore promenades in Australia.
"Unfortunately our promenade from The Flume to the Pavilion, you very rarely get a view of the ocean," he said.
"I'd like to see this corrected down the path in the near future.
"Our promenade now is getting quite old and needs to be revitalised and having part of the sea view implemented along the pathway will be a step in the right direction."
An overhaul to the city's promenade was something Cr Taylor first raised when he put his hand up to run for council in 2020.
At the time he said he wanted the trees cut back to allow more sea views.
"What this city has got on its doorstep is second to none in the world with the beautiful beach and the ocean," he had said.
Councillors voted 6-0 on Monday to adopt the scheme review - something that must be done every four years.
Cr Richard Ziegler said he hoped the review would address shortcomings in the current scheme and reduce unnecessary work.
