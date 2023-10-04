A Warrnambool mother whose son attended a mainstream school in another state said her son is thriving at Merri River School.
Annita Place's son Beau attended a mainstream school in Western Australia because he hadn't yet been diagnosed with an intellectual disability and autism.
"This is an imperfect system and when Beau was stuck in mainstream, it was incredibly difficult for him and the school he attended," Ms Place said.
"Assessments can be complex and time consuming and getting a diagnosis is not as easy as it sounds, particularly for young children."
Three Disability Royal Commission commissioners have recommended having no students with a disability in segregated education by 2052.
Two disagreed with this recommendation.
Ms Place said she believed - under the current system - there should be mainstream and special school options for children with a disability.
"Merri River School have been fantastic," she said.
"The school offers diverse opportunities to participate within the Warrnambool community."
However, she said believed it would be beneficial for other children to interact with young people with disabilities.
"Overall, I feel there could be more opportunities for all children to share space and spend time together," Ms Place said.
"People with disabilities are valuable members of our community and there would be many positive outcomes for children to learn who they are and what their lives look like.
"People with disabilities have to live in our world every day and it would be a great learning experience for mainstream kids to regularly step into theirs and look at life with a different perspective."
Meanwhile, the South West Disability Network (SWDN) agencies have welcomed recommendations from the Disability Royal Commission.
SWDN includes 14 south west-based disability service organisations that have reaffirmed their commitment to zero-tolerance to abuse and neglect in disability settings.
The Disability Royal Commission released its final report on September 29 after hearing harrowing evidence of neglect, abuse and exploitation of Australians with disabilities.
SWDN chairperson and Cooinda Terang chief executive Janice Harris said the agencies looked forward to hearing the Government response to the recommendations.
"We welcome the Royal Commission report and the recommendations to improve the safety of people with a disability in all settings whether it be in their own home, community or being supported by a disability support provider," Ms Harris said.
"As a network we are committed to training our staff in all aspects of providing quality supports and supporting each other with implementing best practice across our services.
"Whilst the report and recommendations will involve more changes within the sector, we will support any recommendations that enhance the lives of people with a disability and provide enhanced safeguards to ensure that people with a disability are safe from all forms of abuse."
SWDN member and Southern Stay chief executive officer Paul Lougheed said it had been difficult to hear the stories coming out of the Royal Commission over the last few years.
"Abuse of people with a disability is abhorrent and has been happening in a range of settings over many years," Mr Lougheed said. "It can't continue. People with a disability have the right to live the life they choose and to be supported in a safe environment.
"The disability sector and the broader community needs to reflect, learn and improve on what has occurred."
Mr Lougheed said Southern Stay and the other SWDN members were committed to implementing and improving practices which safeguard the rights of people they support.
"We have adopted our peak body's Zero Tolerance (to abuse and neglect) framework and aim to ensure that the mistakes of the past do not occur in the future," he said. "All our staff are committed to this approach."
"We know that the government is equally committed to safeguarding people's rights and look forward to hearing their response to the Commission report early in 2024."
The report contains 222 recommendations covering housing, education and employment. It includes ways to improve laws, policies, structures and practices to help people with disabilities to live free from violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.