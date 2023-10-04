The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Beau Place thriving at Merri River School, says mum

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated October 4 2023 - 1:39pm, first published 1:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annita Place and her son Beau get up close with horses at a Warrnambool Riding for the Disabled event.
Annita Place and her son Beau get up close with horses at a Warrnambool Riding for the Disabled event.

A Warrnambool mother whose son attended a mainstream school in another state said her son is thriving at Merri River School.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.