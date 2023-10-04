South Warrnambool export James Rahilly refuses to rule out putting his name forward for a senior coaching position one day after he joined esteemed company as a winner of the AFL Coaches Association assistant coach of the year award.
The 44-year-old, who is in charge of Adelaide's forward line, received the prestigious award last week after overseeing a Crows' attack that scored more points than any other side during the home-and-away season.
The youthful Crows narrowly missed out on finals (10th) in a hugely-improved campaign that has most supporters optimistic for 2024.
"It was obviously a bit of a surprise to be honest," Rahilly told The Standard of his award win.
"I thought from an Adelaide point of view we improved on the year, a bit disappointed not to make finals when we were so close but personally to get something like that it's a bit of a bonus because I really enjoy what I do. Especially with the players that I work with."
Rahilly joins a winners list featuring a number of assistants who have gone on to hold senior posts, including Collingwood's 2023 premiership coach Craig McRae (2019), GWS mentor Adam Kingsley (2015) and longtime Sydney coach John Longmire (2006).
The former Rooster harbours no immediate ambitions to take on a club's top job but didn't completely reject the notion.
"I'm definitely probably more of a slow burn," he said.
"I'll never say never with that but I do enjoy what I do. I reckon if I'm going to be, I'll be probably one of the more older statesman.
"I've actually had a lot of different roles, I've been head of development, I've been a part of list management and things like that so I just enjoy being a part of a footy department to be honest.
"If I keep improving and developing I might put my hand up one day."
The Crows assistant, who also played 90 games with Geelong between 1998-2005, is bullish about next season.
"We're still relatively young in the competition you'd think that improvement would come with another year of development and another pre-season," he said.
"There's no doubt that we're a lot more confident in who we are in our game. The biggest thing probably to come out of the year is just going into each game thinking we could win it.
"You'd like to say that every year but the previous two years I don't know if we could really say that."
Rahilly, who has spent three years at Adelaide after more than a decade at Geelong in different football department roles, is enjoying his time in South Australia with his family.
He was a member of Chris Scott's coaching panel during the pandemic-interrupted 2020 season and soon after the Cats fell in the decider was announced as a Crows assistant under Matthew Nicks.
"Obviously 2020 was a really tough year spending six months away from the family and probably having to make a decision whether we go," he said.
"Coming to Adelaide, it's been amazing really. We've really settled well here, we live at Henley Beach right on the water, kids are very happy and I think my coaching needed a change and it was probably the best thing that could have happened to be honest.
"I feel very grateful, especially (for) the group that I work with. The forwards that I work with, they're the most extroverted players I've ever met or people I've ever met and they're a lot of fun to work with. So I think I might get the best out of them but they definitely get the best out of me."
Rahilly still maintains a strong connection with the south-west, visiting regularly and holidaying with family and friends at Surfside Caravan Park every Christmas.
He met some of South Warrnambool's young leaders last summer and coincidentally, he was in the area on September 23 and able to catch most of the side's grand final win against North Warrnambool Eagles.
"They (Roosters leadership group) were obviously disappointed with the last couple of years because I think they probably thought they had the team to go a bit closer than they did," he said.
"So it was good just to have a chat with them and I probably followed them a bit closer throughout the year. I think they were the best team and probably deserved it this year."
Rahilly has also been impressed by 2024 AFL draft prospect George Stevens who featured in the Roosters' premiership.
"He started really well (in the grand final) actually," he said.
"He's had a strong year, so I think George will be fine - it'll just be whereabouts in the draft he goes.
"He's had a really strong season. He's got a lot of qualities George so I congratulate him on his year."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.