A Warrnambool holiday rental owner has slammed the state government's new tax.
Former Premier Daniel Andrews announced short-stay rental platforms, such as Airbnb and Stayz, will face a 7.5 per cent levy from 2025.
Annette Sedgley, who has owned and run her short-term accommodation for 10 years, said the tax was unfair.
"My property was purpose built as holiday accommodation before I purchased it and has never been a rental or a permanent residence," Mrs Sedgley said.
"I feel the tax is unfair as we are in Warrnambool, which has always been a holiday destination.
"Holiday makers provide the life blood of our town and in the current economic climate increased costs and limited accommodation choices will keep people away."
Mrs Sedgley said the tax was short sighted.
"Our property will continue to operate and we soldier on through all the attempts by council and government to undermine our livelihood," she said.
Last week Langley Accommodation property manager Jamie Langley, who has 115 properties in Warrnambool and Port Fairy, said the impact of the new levy would hit not just property owners but flow on to cafes and restaurants.
He said property owners would "absolutely" pass the cost on to holidaymakers - that's an extra $25 a night for an average property and as much as $40 for higher-end properties.
But with the average stay three nights, he said holidaymakers could be paying an extra $75 for a weekend getaway.
When announcing the levy, Mr Andrews said the charge was "modest".
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.