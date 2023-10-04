The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Car towing caravan involved in crash at Illowa intersection

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated October 4 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 12:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The drivers involved in a car accident at Illowa escaped serious injury after a crash on Tuesday. Picture supplied.
The drivers involved in a car accident at Illowa escaped serious injury after a crash on Tuesday. Picture supplied.

The drivers involved in a crash at a dangerous intersection at Illowa escaped serious injury on Tuesday, something police put down to the new lower speed limit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.