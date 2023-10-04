The drivers involved in a crash at a dangerous intersection at Illowa escaped serious injury on Tuesday, something police put down to the new lower speed limit.
The two-car accident involving a caravan happened at the intersection of Southern Cross and Tower Hill roads at 7.30am on October 4.
A Koroit man, 43, was driving a Nissan 4WD and towing a caravan when it collided with a Honda wagon being driven by a 19-year-old Koroit woman.
Sergeant Pat Day, of Koroit police, said luckily neither driver was injured but both vehicles sustained extensive damage and had to be towed from the scene.
Koroit police and a VicRoads crew were at the intersection for an extensive period with the road partially blocked but it has now been cleared.
"The recent change of the speed zone on Southern Cross Eoad from 100 to 80kmh has played a crucial role in this collision to avoid any serious injury," Sergeant Day said.
"Instead of being struck side on whilst travelling at 100kmh the young girl has been struck at 80kmh limiting the impact and flow on effect to her.
"Luckily her Honda was struck on the driver's side near the engine section narrowly missing her driver's door.
Sergeant Day said the driver of the Nissan would be issued with a $385 fine for failing to stop and would lose three demerit points.
"We have been doing a lot of enforcement work at this intersection in relation to people failing to stop at the stop sign travelling east and west and not sticking to the reduced speed zone of 80kmh," he said.
"People having a quick look at the stop sign then rolling through the intersection at speed is the major concern."
The speed limit was recently reduced after a fatal accident involving a cyclist and motorist earlier this year.
They called for rumble strips or other measures to slow traffic.
