A Warrnambool homelessness worker has pleaded with city residents to open up their homes to people desperate for a roof over their head.
Brophy Housing Support and Linkages manager Leah McDonald said a lack of affordable housing in the city was at crisis point.
"We are asking single people, couples and families to ask their friends and family to allow them to couch surf, pitch tents in their backyards," Ms McDonald said.
"If those are not options, we are asking people to rough sleep or sleep in their cars."
Ms McDonald's comments come as Suburbtrends data revealed the cost of rentals in Warrnambool increased by eight per cent in the past year.
"The lack of affordable rentals is putting immense pressure on people and we are starting to see renters fail to maintain their rental payments and fall into arrears much earlier than they once would have," Ms McDonald said.
"To miss a couple of weeks' rent because you had large winter bills or because food costs have increased is much harder to recover from without seeking support from local services."
Ms McDonald said Brophy was seeing an increase of support requests for food vouchers, rent arrears and homelessness due to rental leases ending.
"Our demographic of people accessing our rough sleeping program for support has also changed and definitely consists of more families and couples experiencing unexpected homelessness within the local area because they could not find another rental to move into," she said.
"Out of the 35 advertised rentals in Warrnambool today, only one rental is priced under $300 per week.
"There are only nine, three-bedroom properties advertised for under $500 per week."
Ms McDonald said many people were forced to leave the city.
"We see the local community members we support priced out of the rental market and left with no option but to consider relocation to another town," she said.
"We know relocation causes a massive upheaval for those involved and to be forced out of your hometown due to the cost of housing is hard."
