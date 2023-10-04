The Standardsport
Home/Sport/Basketball

Warrnambool Seahawks to open 2023 CBL season against Ararat

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated October 4 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 3:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Lawson, one of Warrnambool Seahawks' more experienced players, will be an on-court leader for the youthful CBL squad. Picture by Sean McKenna
Adam Lawson, one of Warrnambool Seahawks' more experienced players, will be an on-court leader for the youthful CBL squad. Picture by Sean McKenna

Warrnambool Seahawks coach Tim Gainey is expecting his players to lean into a "fast" game style during this summer's Country Basketball League campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.