Warrnambool Seahawks coach Tim Gainey is expecting his players to lean into a "fast" game style during this summer's Country Basketball League campaign.
The Seahawks, who will compete in the nine-team south-west men's conference, open their season with a road game against reigning grand finalist Ararat Redbacks on Saturday night.
Gainey, who has previously coached the club's Big V squad, said the Seahawks would utilise their pace without a big man at their disposal.
"We just don't have guys around Warrnambool that are 6'8, 6'9 type of players," he said. "We're going to play really fast, try to let the guys play a little bit freer and get them into their spots where they can be successful."
Having around 17 players at his disposal allows Gainey to tinker with different line ups and make rotations.
"Guys should be tired coming off the courts because I want to play really fast," he said. "They know they've got to work their butts off to stay on the court."
The young list is led by two of its more experienced players in Riley Nicholson and Adam Lawson, while a noticeable inclusion is the return of Dominic Occhipinti, a former Seahawks talent.
"He played squad all the way up through juniors and actually was on that really good team with Jay Rantall and Liam Herbert," Gainey said of Occhipinti. "He was away at uni in Geelong for a while but is playing this year. He'll be a really good player for us."
Meanwhile, several teenagers, including the likes of Harry McGorm, Josh Dyson and Rupert Morley, will get a chance to grow their game by playing expanded roles, after either training or playing limited Big V minutes for the Seahawks this year.
"There are a lot of young ones coming through... and a few who haven't had a chance yet that might be able to have a big year and hopefully stick around and play Seahawks (Big V)," Gainey said. "More quality minutes and hopefully they're just enjoying their basketball and want to further it."
Gainey is expecting a tough test against Ararat, who reached last year's CBL grand final against eventual champions Mount Gambier, in Saturday's season opener.
"It should be a really good hit out first up," Gainey said. "Not sure they retained the same players as last year but if they did, they're really quality players, some of them played NBL1 last year.
"It should be a bit of challenge but I think the guys, they're up to it."
Gainey is predicting plenty of growth from his group as the season progresses.
"I see the potential they have, I think they'll do very well... and we're only going to get better," he said.
"Obviously it's the best thing to win games but I'm a big picture guy. I'm trying to develop them to not only play Seahawks but if they want to go somewhere else, they've got to know these basic principles of playing basketball.
"If they apply it now, this season, they can go play anywhere."
Portland Coasters opens their men's and women's seasons against Millicent on Sunday, while Warrnambool Mermaids hold a bye first up.
Terang Tornadoes and Hamilton Hurricanes' men's teams also have a bye.
