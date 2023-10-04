A FEDERAL government initiative has seen more than 100 people in Warrnambool and district secure their first home.
New data shows through the Regional First Home Buyers Guarantee 127 people have bought their first home.
Tim Wells, from Homeseeka Real Estate, said the initiative had been very effective in allowing people to get into the market.
He said the guarantee helped people who may be able to afford a mortgage but were having difficulty saving for a deposit due to high rents.
"It really allows them to get into the market sooner," he said.
He said the policy was a better option than providing a cash grant which often stimulated the market and could push prices up.
He said he had a number of clients use the guarantee and there was a strict criteria which buyers needed to meet.
"It's a brilliant concept."
Mr Wells said with no rate rises in the past four months the Warrnambool property market had stabilised which gave buyers confidence.
The initiative provides a government guarantee of up to 15 per cent for regional home buyers so people with a deposit of 5 per cent can avoid paying lenders' mortgage insurance.
From July, friends, siblings, and other family members have also been eligible for joint applications under the Regional First Home Buyer Guarantee.
The guarantee was also expanded to non-first home buyers who haven't owned a property in Australia in the past ten years.
The guarantee has helped more than 73,000 people into home ownership.
