A hard working group of volunteers need help from the state government, according to South West Coast MP Roma Britnell.
She praised the efforts of the Friends of Tower Hill in managing the reserve, but said the state government needed to implement a weed management plan.
"My adjournment matter is for the Minister for Environment and the action I seek is for the minister to come and visit Tower Hill during the springtime and see for himself how a weed management program needs to be put in place to protect this magnificent asset," Ms Britnell said in parliament on Tuesday.
"Tower Hill is a 30,000-year-old extinct volcano only minutes from the townships of Warrnambool, Port Fairy and Koroit.
"It is a beautiful place with native wildlife such as kangaroos, koalas, emus, echidnas and prolific birdlife. There are beautiful walks throughout the revegetated landscape and I never fail to see abundant native wildlife when taking friends from overseas or from the city for a tour of our Great South Coast region."
However, many of the walking tracks were overrun by weeds, Ms Britnell said.
"I was shocked last week to visit the park and see how overrun it is at the moment by weeds," she said.
"Friends of Tower Hill do their absolute best to manage this issue. They told me some time ago that they had been instructed by park staff that until the reserve has a change of name from a state game park to a national park, a management plan with the necessary funding cannot occur.
"This is a state government asset. It is beyond me why a name change is required for the government to manage their responsibility and do their job."
Ms Britnell said the state government needed to implement a weed management plan in the near future.
"It is a small ask to assist them (Friends of Tower Hill) with a management plan and give them some resources to do so," she said.
Friends of Tower Hill co-ordinator Ted Phillips said the group had raised the issue with Parks Victoria in the past.
"We definitely support a weed management plan," Mr Phillips said.
"Weeds are taking over in some areas."
Mr Phillips said it would be great if the plan also included strategies to manage pests.
