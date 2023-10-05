The Standard
Malpara, 1461 Hopkins Highway, Purnim | On the Land

By On the Land
October 5 2023 - 12:00pm
Picturesque farm | On the Land
80.12 hectares (198 acres)

  • Malpara, 1461 Hopkins Highway, Purnim
  • Expressions of interest close 5pm Wednesday November 1
  • AGENCY: Charles Stewart Real Estate
  • CONTACT: Nick Adamson 0418 571 589 or Will Lord 0434 239 772
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Perfectly positioned in a high-profile location 17 kilometres north of Warrnambool, Malpara Farm has been extensively upgraded throughout in recent times and is ideally suited for sheep, cattle, fodder production and stud stock.

