Picturesque farm | On the Land

Perfectly positioned in a high-profile location 17 kilometres north of Warrnambool, Malpara Farm has been extensively upgraded throughout in recent times and is ideally suited for sheep, cattle, fodder production and stud stock.
Malpara features two recently renovated income-earning homes ($35,000 per annum). There is a main period character-filled federation three-bedroom home and a sunlit, open plan cottage.
Farming improvements include two-stand R/B woolshed and steel yards, three-bay steel machinery shed and substantial steel and timber cattle yards with all-weather loading. Stock water is pressurised to all paddocks.
Malpara offers outstanding subdivision of 14 very well-fenced paddocks, interlinked with a laneway system, whilst renovated perennial pastures support high stocking rates.
Meanwhile, established native shelter belts and creek frontage and flats all add to the ambience of the property.
