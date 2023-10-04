Two south-west motorcyclists know it only takes a split second for a life-changing accident to occur.
Bookaar's William Cole and Warrnambool's Andrew Knowles have spoken about their accidents and their long road to recovery during Motorcycle Awareness Month.
Mr Cole, 28, broke parts of his skull and was put in an induced coma for 11 days when he clipped a bluestone fence while riding in October 2017.
He doesn't remember the crash but knows he was lucky someone was driving by at the time of his accident.
"I managed to get up and walk - I walked about 250 metres," Mr Cole said.
"I jumped in the back of someone's car. Luckily they were up early to go to the airport."
Mr Cole said a large pool of blood and his boot were found near his bike after the accident.
He said he knew he was lucky to survive the crash.
"I was in an induced coma for 11 days," Mr Cole said.
"They tried to wake me up on about day seven but I was convulsing."
Mr Cole underwent several intensive surgeries that saw parts of his skull replaced with screws and metal plates and one of his sinuses removed.
He said the recovery was difficult and he had to come to terms with the fact that his previous career - civil construction - was no longer an option.
Mr Cole said he had fully healed physically but he still sees a psychologist due to the impacts his acquired brain injury has on his mental health.
He is a volunteer speaker for Amber Community - sharing his experience and urging people to take care on the road.
Mr Cole, who said his helmet saved him, urged motorcycles to always wear a helmet and protective clothing.
He said it was always a good idea to ride with someone else or alert a family member where you are going if getting on a motorbike.
Mr Cole also urged other motorists to take extra care when around motorcyclists.
He said the accident had given him a second lease of life.
"I try and slow down and be a bit more understanding of this precious thing called life," Mr Cole said.
Warrnambool's Andrew Knowles has daily reminders of the horror accident he was involved in.
The 51-year-old was riding his motorcycle home in July 2011 when he was hit by a car at a Warrnambool roundabout.
The accident - which happened "as quickly as you can sneeze" - according to Mr Knowles, changed his life forever.
Mr Knowles was thrown from his bike several metres, where he lay on the ground trying to stay still until help arrived.
He said he didn't feel pain at the start but couldn't understand why his left ankle was "basically hanging vertically down".
Mr Knowles would later be told he had a fully rotated broken ankle, a cracked vertebrae in his neck, a disclocated hip and broken tibia and fibula in his left leg.
His partner Kerryn Richards received a call to advise her Mr Knowles had come off his motorbike and may have a broken leg.
She was shocked to see the extent of his injuries when she arrived at South West Healthcare's Warrnambool Base Hospital.
Mr Knowles had a stabilisation frame put on his leg and was sent to Melbourne for surgery the next day.
He underwent the first of what would be many surgeries and spent six weeks in Melbourne.
Mr Knowles had limited mobility because he had an external fixation on his leg to help repair the breaks.
"I was using a wheelchair and a walking frame," Mr Knowles said.
He was then transferred to St John of God Hospital in Warrnambool, where he spent three months trying to learn how to get around and do every day things with the external fixation on his leg.
Unfortunately, the external fixation had to be removed before the bones had properly healed because Mr Knowles developed a skin infection.
"That meant the broken bones set themselves and they set wrong," Mr Knowles said.
He had to have another fixation inserted and later had to undergo hip surgery.
Mr Knowles, who shared his story as part of Rural Road Safety Month, said there were many years after the accident when his mobility was extremely limited and he was unable to work.
He said he experienced some dark days due to his injuries.
"I had been a labourer since I was 16 or 17 so I didn't really have any formal qualifications and I found it really hard to get a job," Mr Knowles said.
"I had two short-term contracts in an 11, 12 year period."
Mr Knowles started a job as a Warrnambool school crossing supervisor recently.
"It's good for my self-esteem and the council has been good," he said.
"They took into account that I have to use the crutch."
Mr Knowles is also back riding.
This was something he didn't know if he would be able to do, but he conquered his fear and now rides a trike motorcycle.
Mr Knowles said his advice to victims of road trauma was to keep a positive outlook.
"I made the choice when I was in hospital that I could give up and I would end up in a padded cell, or I could get on with life. So I'm getting on with life."
Mr Knowles regularly speaks about his accident to raise awareness about road trauma for Amber Community.
He is also a strong advocate for imploring motorcyclists to ensure they wear full protective gear and their helmet at all times.
"The accident happened as quick as you can sneeze and now - this far down the track - I'm still suffering from it," Mr Knowles said.
He implored motorists to take care on the roads.
Mr Knowles said he would be forever grateful to the people who had helped him at the accident and in the years after.
October is Motorcycle Awareness Month.
The month aims to remind motorists that road safety is a shared responsibility and that everyone has a role to play in keeping the roads safe.
So far this year, 35 motorcyclists have died on Victorian roads, with more than a quarter of these fatalities occurring since the beginning of Spring.
With little protection, people who ride motorcycles are among the most vulnerable of road users - accounting for 17 per cent of deaths and serious injuries, despite only making up four per cent of registered vehicles.
Transport Accident Commission head of road safety Samantha Cockfield said 60 per cent of motorcyclist fatalities involve other vehicles, making it crucial for drivers to do their part in ensuring the roads are shared safely.
"Everyone needs to be aware of who they're sharing the road with - motorcyclists are encouraged to wear appropriate protective gear, and drivers should double check for riders at intersections and when changing lanes."
"As the weather warms up and days get longer we tend to see an increase in the number of motorcyclists on our roads, however we can't accept that more people will die as a result," Ms Cockfield said.
