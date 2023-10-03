The Standard
Corangamite Shire Council to offer free green waste disposal

JG
By Jessica Greenan
October 4 2023 - 10:16am
Corangamite Shire Council will make green waste disposal free and increase FOGO pickup services in preparation for the fire season.
One south-west council will make green waste disposal free in preparation for a predicted bad fire season.

