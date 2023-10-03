One south-west council will make green waste disposal free in preparation for a predicted bad fire season.
Corangamite Shire will allow residents to drop off their domestic green waste at the Naroghid landfill and all shire transfer stations for free from October 14 to November 5 after recent wet conditions increased grass growth, raising the risk of grass fires approaching summer.
Food and garden organics bins will also be collected weekly - rather than fortnightly - from October 9 until the end of the year.
Community safety and resilience coordinator Belinda Bennett explained a combination of an El Nino and a positive Indian Ocean dipole would mean hotter and drier conditions across spring and summer.
"It's shaping up to be a drier and hotter season earlier, so we will really need to have fire risks reduced as we come into the fire danger period," she said.
"Things are still quite green, but it only takes two weeks of hot, dry weather for green vegetation to become a serious hazard.
"Preparation is the key. Now is the time to reduce fuel loads by managing grass growth and cleaning up bark, twigs, leaves and other organic matter around your property.
"Clean dead leaves out of your gutters and off roofs and get rid of dry grass, leaves, twigs and bark that can build up in corners or under steps and decks.
"Cut back branches overhanging your home and prune lower ones to create separation from ground vegetation.
"One overgrown block can pose a hazard to a whole neighbourhood so protect your home and your neighbours and clean up now."
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.