Early referendum voting is off to a solid start with more than 4000 people casting their votes at pre-poll centres in the division of Wannon.
In a landmark referendum, voters will decide whether to approve altering the constitution to enshrine an Indigenous advisory body - the Voice to Parliament - which would advice on matters that affect Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
Pre-poll centres opened on October 2 for those who are unable to vote on the day of the referendum - October 14.
Figures from the Australian Electoral Commission show 4112 people have already visited the pre-polling stations.
In Warrnambool 1243 early votes were made on October 2 and another 1704 the following day.
The remaining votes were cast at pre-polling voting centres in Ballarat, Barwon, Colac and Torquay.
The region's early voting centres are located at Warrnambool's old Callaghan Motor site on Fairy Street, at Legacy Lodge in Portland's Wellington Road and at the Hamilton Senior Citizens Centre in Lonsdale Street.
