An eastern grey kangaroo has spent all day roaming East Warrnambool on October 3.
Authorities have spent more than 12 hours following the animal since calls came in from concerned residents from Cannon Hill to the banks of the Hopkins River about 8am on Tuesday.
The kangaroo was first spotted at Cannon Hill and moved east throughout the day. Police, Wildlife Victoria, and Mosswood Wildlife all received calls from worried locals, but none had the power to relocate the animal.
