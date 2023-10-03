Warrnambool's "mish mash" CBD bus stop will be made safer but the city council wants to know what you think.
Councillors voted on Monday, October 3, to begin consultation over the controversial location where a bus driver was injured when he was hit by a car.
The lack of toilets nearby has also meant people were urinating in the laneways, a council report found.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said a funding application for CCTV in the area had been unsuccessful in the past, but now there were more stakeholders involved she hoped that would increase their chances.
"This location is about as good as we can find within the central area of Warrnambool," she said.
"Safety is of utmost importance."
Warrnambool Bus Lines had previously warned the zebra crossing in front of where buses parked on Lava Street did not meet government regulations.
There were also reports of cars having to break suddenly to avoid hitting pedestrians stepping out in front of the bus onto the zebra crossing, and instances of pedestrians having to jump back to avoid being hit by cars.
At Monday's meeting, Cr Paspaliaris described the location as it is at the moment as a bit of a "mish mash", and called for users and the general community to respect the amenities in the area.
"At the moment I think that has been lacking given things like smashed glass in the existing bus shelter on the northern side of Lava Street, as well as litter strewn about within metres of the public bin provided," she said.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said the interchange was a difficult issue.
"It was a difficult proposition in Koroit Street. It's just as difficult, perhaps not quite so cramped, in Lava Street," he said.
"There are many aspects of traffic and pedestrian access that need to be addressed.
"It's a vital part of public transport for Warrnambool. It's going to become more important. We need to get it right."
Cr Ziegeler said it was vitally important people who had an interest in the interchange made a contribution to the consultation.
Cr Max Taylor and mayor Debbie Arnott said it was the best location for a central bus stop.
"Safety is the number one concern and we will need to pursue funding to realise this piece of infrastructure," Cr Arnott said.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.