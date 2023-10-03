Increased anxiety, school refusal and difficulty grasping classroom concepts are just some of the challenges a Warrnambool educator has witnessed since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elisa Lehmann-Kay is a qualified primary school teacher and the director of Kip McGrath Warrnambool Education Centre where she works as a tutor.
Ms Lehmann-Kay has observed an increasing number of students from years three to five who'd missed concepts and others in years seven to nine who were "substantially behind".
She said some of the younger children would have been in prep or above when COVID-19 and remote learning occurred, while the older students had failed to grasp concepts while at primary school.
"There's a big step up from grade two to grade three and they've missed out there so it's all about taking them back to the basics," Ms Lehmann-Kay said.
She said students' mental health had also taken a hit during the pandemic.
"I've noticed a lot more students are suffering with anxiety," she said. "I think that's come out of COVID as well. They're very anxious. We're hearing about a lot more secondary students who are school refusals and that's coming out of all that anxiety as well."
October 7 marks a decade since Ms Lehmann-Kay purchased the business wanting to help primary and secondary students from prep to year 12 with their literacy and numeracy.
"It tends to be students who have missed a concept and got left behind," she said.
"It's nothing against the schools because teachers within the schools have a lot of curriculum to get through and they have to keep pushing through, even when there's children who have fallen through the gaps. That's where we come in and we help them to catch up."
She said most students attended for at least a year or two as they worked to catch up.
She said students went from being "quite deflated" and lacking confidence to realising they could grasp the concepts with some extra help.
"I love seeing their confidence grow and them realise they can do this and there's nothing wrong with them," she said. "They are able to achieve."
Almost 100 students attend the Warrnambool centre and of those about 20 per cent participate online from across the south-west including Portland and Camperdown.
She said there were up to five students in a group and tutors spent one-on-one time with the students as they completed individual tasks.
"Confidence is the first thing we see grow because we're working at their level, and at their pace, rather than within the school system where you have to push through things and work a bit quicker.
"We're able to slow it down and work at their level and pace and their confidence comes up straight away.
"Parents are saying to us within two to three weeks that their child has grown in confidence and their teachers can see that at school as well."
