Speeding motorists dominate those nabbed in road safety blitz

Speeding drivers dominated those nabbed by south-west police during the AFL grand final long weekend.
Operation Scoreboard ran from September 28 to Sunday October 1 with the statewide road blitz targeting high-risk driving behaviour.
There were more than 100 offences detected in western region division two, which encompasses the Warrnambool and Southern Grampians police service areas.
Of those, 72 offences related to speeding drivers.
Other offences included drink and drug-driving, mobile phone offences, unregistered vehicles and disqualified/unlicensed drivers.
The operation nabbed a Warrnambool couple who both tested positive to drug-driving after swapping drivers in the city's Red Rooster drive-thru, as well as a number of drink-drivers at a breath-testing site on Banyan Street.
Road policing Assistant Commissioner Glenn Weir said police focused heavily on drink and drug drivers over the long weekend.
"While pleasingly the majority of those tested were doing the right thing, we still detected 343 drink and drug driving offences over the weekend - this is unacceptable," he said.
"With the number of lives lost now at a seven-year high, it is paramount that we all do everything we can to stop more trauma on our roads this year. Now is not the time to be complacent."
Across the state police detected 213 drink driving offences from 112,750 preliminary breath tests - a strike rate of one in 529 drivers caught over the limit.
Of those, 30 per cent were caught for exceeding a blood alcohol limit of 0.00 BAC - meaning they should not be driving with any alcohol in their system at all.
