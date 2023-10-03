An accused man was observed at a Hamilton caravan park swinging a metal object "over and over" at another man who was lying on the ground.
The then 42-year-old victim was seriously injured in the attack on April 24, 2021, which left him in hospital for two months.
Jurors in a Warrnambool County Court trial must now decide whether the attacker acted in self-defence.
Wayne Dennert pleaded not guilty to intentionally and recklessly causing serious injury.
In opening addresses on October 3, a prosecutor told the court the accused man was 56 at the time of the alleged assault.
He said Mr Dennert was living at the Hamilton Caravan Park in Shakespeare Street.
The victim was also then staying at the park.
The prosecutor said sometime around 8pm a witnesses was sitting outside his cabin when he heard a male moaning.
That witness then heard about 40 "thumps" followed by a man screaming for help, jurors were told.
Mr Dennert was allegedly seen swinging what looked like an iron bar "over and over" at the victim who was lying on the ground.
Jurors were told witnesses rendered assistance and called emergency services for help.
Mr Dennert allegedly called triple-zero at 8.17pm and made a report that a man was trying to break into the caravan he lived in.
The jury was told the victim lost consciousness and paramedics made an unsuccessful effort to incubate him, resulting in him being airlifted to the Alfred Hospital where he was transferred to the intensive care unit.
He suffered fractures to his skull, rib, cheek bone, eye socket, shoulder blade and knee.
The victim also suffered fractures to fingers on both hands, requiring surgery, and was diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia.
Barrister Anna Dixon, representing Mr Dennert, said her client told police it was him who caused the injuries in a "particular set of circumstances".
She said it was not disputed Mr Dennert caused the injuries and that they were serious.
But she said the jury would have to consider whether he man was acting "in lawful self-defence".
The trial before Judge Rosemary Carlin will continue on Wednesday with the victim expected to take the stand to give evidence.
