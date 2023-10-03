LIGHTENING strikes sparked a small fire in grass and scrub at Pomborneit on Tuesday morning.
CFA group officer Chris Place said the fire started in a number of trees on Harrison Road at Pomborneit.
"The fire was a result of lightening strikes," he said.
"We had a number of lightening strikes at about 1.30am.
"Crews from Pomborneit, Stonyford and Tesbury attended."
CFA District 5 acting assistant chief fire officer Andrew Emery said there was an El Nino weather pattern for the coming months.
"That would most likely result in higher fire risks than the past three years," Mr Emery said.
"We can expect elevated fire conditions, more total fire bans, potentially fires that last longer and a longer, drawn out fire season."
Mr Emery said the area had a wet June but vegetation was now starting to dry out.
"Even though it might be green it's a good time to make sure you're ready for when the fire season does come," he said.
"We're encouraging people to test any sprinklers, pumps and generators, make sure you have a fire plan in place and start removing fuel loads from around your property now."
