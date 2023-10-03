The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Three CFA crews were quick to respond to a fire at Pomborneit

Clare Quirk
By Clare Quirk
October 3 2023 - 1:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

LIGHTENING strikes sparked a small fire in grass and scrub at Pomborneit on Tuesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Quirk

Clare Quirk

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.