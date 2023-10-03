A Warrnambool musician has praised the generosity of a Warrnambool couple.
Russ Goodear said Tracy and Andrew Chow's efforts to help families with sick children through the Leila Rose Foundation was inspiring.
Their dedication to help others inspired him to put together a concert featuring some of the region's best musicians to raise money for the foundation.
Warrnambool's Jesse Rudman, who is a "divine singer", according to Mr Goodear, will join artists including Ruby McKenna, Louise Murrihy and Peter McKenna, Liv Bottrell, Tommy Harrold and Mr Goodear at a charity concert on Sunday.
Rudman wowed crowds with his talent when he appeared on The Voice in 2022.
Mr Goodear said if the concert proved a hit, he would consider holding it on an annual basis.
"I've been wanting to do this for a long time," Mr Goodear said.
"The foundation does wonderful work."
Mr Goodear said the event, which was being held at the Warrnambool RSL from 2.30pm, was a family friendly event.
There will be a jumping castle and a raffle featuring donated goods from a range of businesses.
"All the businesses have been really supportive," Mr Goodear said.
Tickets cost $20 at the door.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.