The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

The Voice star Jesse Rudman to headline charity concert

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
October 3 2023 - 2:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jesse Rudman, who stunned the crowd when he appeared on The Voice, will perform at the concert.
Jesse Rudman, who stunned the crowd when he appeared on The Voice, will perform at the concert.

A Warrnambool musician has praised the generosity of a Warrnambool couple.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.