The latest spring fashion will be showcased as women and children strut their stuff to raise money for a foundation close to one of its organiser's hearts.
The annual Warrnambool Rotary Club fashion parade will feature women's clothing from Liebig Street retailers Daizy Boutique and nearby childrenswear store So Little Tiny.
Daizy Boutique owner Maree Wills said the event showcased what Warrnambool had to offer and the children's clothing was a new addition this year.
"We'll have street wear, to outerwear to evening wear," Mrs Wills said. "There will be some race wear. We're a smart/casual shop. We can dress things up or down.
"You can put a nice dress on with a heel and make-up and jewellery and you're right to go out to a ball. Or you can put on a dress and white runners with a casual cross-body bag and you're right to go. We're all about multi-uses for the one outfit."
So Little Tiny owner Michelle Barnard said it would feature children's formal wear for the upcoming wedding season, spring fashion and items from its Christmas collection, including themed pyjamas, as part of the parade.
Mrs Wills said the Warrnambool Rotary Club donated proceeds from the annual event to various charities.
The couple were together for 17 years and married for 13 when he passed away on August 28, 2021.
"I lost my husband two years ago from a stroke so when the Rotary club approached me to ask who I wanted the funds to go to I didn't hesitate to say I wanted it to go to the Stroke Foundation," she said.
The fashion parade is on at City Memorial Bowls Club on Sunday, October 8, 2023. Tickets include a drink on arrival, afternoon tea and the parade from 2pm.
Tickets are $30 and must be pre-purchased from either store prior to the event.
