Member for Wannon Dan Tehan has defended comments he made on the ABC's Q&A on Monday night.
On Tuesday, Dan Tehan and Q&A were the top two trending subjects on X, formerly Twitter, with clips of a discussion between Mr Tehan and Yes campaigner Noel Pearson dominating the tweets.
Mr Tehan told The Standard he said on the show he believed legislation should have been drafted before the referendum to give Australians a better insight on what they are voting for.
He said there needed to be bipartisan support for such an important change to the constitution.
However, Mr Pearson said any legislation could be subject to changes by future governments.
"I think you misunderstand the difference between the constitution and the laws that are generated pursuant to it," Mr Pearson said.
"The legislation can be chopped and changed."
Mr Tehan told The Standard he believed there should have been draft legislation to consider similar to what was made available for Australians when they voted for same-sex marriage.
"I made the point that it would have been better if people knew the detail," Mr Tehan said.
Mr Pearson said that was not how a referendum worked and questioned whether Mr Tehan knew how parliament worked.
"I pointed out the issue is that - whoever has the numbers in parliament decides what it looks like," Mr Tehan said.
He said the discussion was "all done in a very good spirit".
"People are always entitled to their views," Mr Tehan said.
He said he stood by his comment that the lack of detail provided on The Voice was one of his main concerns.
"I think I've got a good understanding of how the parliament works from my 14 years now."
Mr Tehan said the lack of detail and lack of bipartisan support for The Voice had caused division.
"It would have been better if we had all the details beforehand."
A tweet posted by one account was reposted more than 1000 times.
"Noel Pearson schools Liberal Dan Tehan on why legislation for #TheVoice is supposed to be drafted after the referendum, as with former referendums, accusing him of 'conflating the creation of legislation with the adoption of a constitutional referendum'," it said.
"Do you hear what Tehan is saying? He's saying the solution is the status quo. He is saying wishy washy fairy floss throwing out words to fill the time ... bipartisanship, working together ... already tried. We've tried it! Needs based funding? Done NO = NO PROGRESS," wrote Professor Dr Megan Davis.
