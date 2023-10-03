The Standardsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Russells Creek play Wesley Yambuk in WDCA division one opening round

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated October 3 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 12:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Russells Creek's Ryan Barnes, pictured batting in the 2022-23 division one grand final, looms as a key player. Picture by Sean McKenna
Russells Creek's Ryan Barnes, pictured batting in the 2022-23 division one grand final, looms as a key player. Picture by Sean McKenna

Russells Creek captain-coach Cam Williams says it is "fresh and exciting" to start the division one season with a string of hungry and determined new players.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.